Deputy Secretary Brouillette Statement on G20 Energy and Environment Ministerial

WASHINGTON, D.C. – This past weekend, the G20 Energy and Environment Ministers met in Karuizawa, Japan to discuss energy transitions and global environment for sustainable growth. The G20 countries released a joint communique at the conclusion of the Ministerial. U.S. Deputy Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette issued the following statement on the G20 Ministerial Meeting:

“The United States thanks the Japanese government for hosting this year’s G20 Summit and for their efforts to find a common ground agreed upon by all member countries on a joint energy and environment communique.

The G20 is committed to strengthening the energy security of all countries and agrees a diversity of energy sources, a diversity of supply, and a diversity of supply routes is key to achieving energy security.

The U.S. and other G20 members condemn the recent oil tanker attacks in the Strait of Hormuz. These actions exemplify the critical importance of working together to strengthen the collective energy security of the international community.

According to the IEA, the United States has reduced our energy-related emissions more than any nation. We accomplished this by using all energy sources as cleanly as possible, and are pleased the G20 member countries continue to support the sovereign right of each nation to decide how to best provide clean, efficient energy and electricity to their citizens while reducing emissions and creating a sustainable environment.

We appreciate each of the G20 members’ efforts to finalize a reasonable and common-sense communique and look forward to making progress on the energy and environment agreements made during this year’s G20 Ministerial.”

