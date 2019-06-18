CHINACACHE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against…

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS AUGUST 12, 2019



NEW YORK, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors that purchased the American Depositary Receipts (“ADR’s”) of ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. (“ChinaCache”) (NASDAQ: CCIH) between April 10, 2015 and May 17, 2019 (the “Class Period”), inclusive.

Investors who purchased the ADR's of ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd.

If you have incurred losses in the ADR's of ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd., you may, no later than August 12, 2019, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class.

The filed complaint alleges that on April 29, 2019, ChinaCache filed a Form NT 20-F with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) revealing that it would delay filing its annual report for fiscal year 2018. On May 17, 2019, ChinaCache announced that the Company and its Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors (“Chairman”), Song Wang (“Wang”), were under criminal investigation by a government prosecutor office in Beijing for charges of enterprise bribery. Wang resigned as CEO and Chairman, and on that same day, and ChinaCache securities were halted from trading on the NASDAQ.

Further, on May 23, 2019, ChinaCache said that it received a NASDAQ Notification Letter on May 20, 2019 because it had failed NASDAQ listing requirements by delaying its 2018 Form NT 20-F (the “NASDAQ Letter”). The NASDAQ Letter also highlighted the resignation of its auditor, Grant Thornton China, ChinaCache’s engagement of its new auditor and the allegations of enterprise bribery by ChinaCache and Wang.

/EIN News/ -- ChinaCache securities remain halted from NASDAQ trading.





If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case

