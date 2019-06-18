Ready – Set – Grill (Safely)

Cleanup and restoration specialist SERVPRO offers tips to homeowners for a sizzling and safe summer grilling season

/EIN News/ -- GALLATIN, Tenn., June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), July is the peak month for grilling fires, followed by June, May, and August. Annually, U.S. fire departments respond to an average of 10,200 home fires each year involving grills, hibachis, or barbeques. With the summer season fast approaching, fire and water damage cleanup specialist SERVPRO ® urges homeowners to check the readiness of their outdoor cooking equipment – like grills and propane tanks – to help ensure summer cooking fires don’t become house fires.

“The NFPA reports that seven out of every 10 adults in the U.S. has a grill or a smoker,” said Rick Isaacson, CEO of Servpro Industries, LLC. “That statistic really highlights the risk that homeowners face of experiencing a home fire caused by grilling and other open flame cooking. It’s important to take some basic safety steps to help ensure you’ll spend your summer enjoying friends and family and not dealing with the aftermath of a grill-related house fire.”

According to the NFPA, the top three causes of grilling fires are failure to clean the grill, leaks in gas hose lines or breaks in the grill body itself, and proximity to flammable objects. Isaacson says these risks are easily managed and offers the following tips from the NFPA to help homeowners prepare and use their outdoor grills:

General Grill Safety

1. Check your grill for cleanliness and damage. Remove grease or fat buildup from the grills and in trays below the grill before the first use and after each subsequent use.

2. Position your grill well away from your home and deck railings, and out from under eaves and overhanging tree branches

3. Keep children and pets at a safe distance – at least three feet from the grill

4. Never leave the grill unattended when in use, and always grill outside.

Propane Grills

1. Check for leaks in the gas tank hose before using your grill.

2. Open gas grill top before lighting the grill.

3. If the flame goes out, turn the grill and gas off and wait at least five minutes before re-lighting it.

Charcoal Grills

1. Use only charcoal starter fluid or opt for a charcoal chimney or electric starter.

2. Never add charcoal starter fluid, or any flammable fluid, to the fire.

3. Dispose of coals in a metal container after the coals have cooled completely.

“It doesn’t take long to prepare your grill for safe cooking, but it can take months to recover from a fire and the resulting flame, smoke, and water damage,” said Isaacson. “Invest a few minutes now to get your outdoor cooking equipment clean and ready to go, and then spend your summer enjoying good times and great food, not dealing with the destruction and heartbreak of a house fire.”

SERVPRO is an industry leader and provider of fire and water cleanup and restoration services. For more fire prevention and fire safety tips and information about fire and water damage restoration services, please visit http://www.servpro.com .

###

About SERVPRO ®

Founded in 1967, the SERVPRO Franchise System is a leader and provider of fire and water cleanup and restoration services and mold mitigation and remediation. SERVPRO’s professional services network of more than 1,700 individually owned and operated Franchises responds to property damage emergencies ranging from small individual disasters to multi-million dollar large-loss events. Providing coverage in the United States and Canada, the SERVPRO System has established relationships with major insurance companies and commercial clients, as well as individual homeowners.

Kim Brooks Corporate Communications Servpro Industries, LLC (615) 451-0200 ext. 1644 kbrooks@servpronet.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.