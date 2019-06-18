UPDATE - Woodbridge International Closes Xpressdocs-Amazingmail Deal

/EIN News/ -- NEW HAVEN, Conn., June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xpressdocs Partners, Ltd, a Texas-based provider of tech-enabled direct marketing and brand management solutions announced the acquisition of Amazingmail, an Arizona-based provider of direct mail solutions.



This acquisition, under which Amazingmail will operate as a 100% owned subsidiary of Xpressdocs, brings together two industry leaders specializing in high quality product offerings and cutting-edge marketing solutions. The complementary nature of the companies’ service offerings creates numerous opportunities for mutual business growth and an expansion of direct mail API capabilities for Xpressdocs.

“We are very excited to be joining forces with Amazingmail. When you look at their portfolio of great products and how their focus on innovative technology and marketing automation has led to them creating a world class experience for their customers, it just made them an ideal fit for Xpressdocs,” said Jim Wright, Chief Executive Officer of Xpressdocs.

Danielle Stiehl, President and Chief Executive Officer of Amazingmail, also commented, “This acquisition provides Amazingmail with the opportunity to offer an expanded set of products, services, and support to our customers by leveraging Xpressdocs’ expertise in enterprise marketing solutions. We look forward to the future and what we can produce as members of the Xpressdocs’ family.”

Amazingmail will continue to operate in Phoenix, AZ under the Amazingmail brand with the current management team remaining in place and continuing to run daily operations.

Xpressdocs is a Falcata Capital portfolio company. Woodbridge International served as exclusive financial advisor to Amazingmail.

About Xpressdocs

Xpressdocs is a provider of tech-enabled direct marketing solutions for enterprises and franchises across a variety of industries, including real estate, healthcare, professional services and home services. Xpressdocs’ self-service, on-demand marketing platform is designed to be highly configurable, enabling a distributed user base to efficiently customize and order a variety of products and services from print materials and email marketing, to social media and digital ads. With a focus on high-quality products, rapid turnaround time and exceptional customer service, Xpressdocs is proud to power the marketing efforts for hundreds of national and regional brands. For more information about Xpressdocs and its service offerings, visit: https://www.xpressdocs.com/enterprise/what-we-do/

About Amazingmail

Amazingmail is a tech-enabled, direct mail solutions provider and USPS® Affiliate Partner. Founded in 1999 as one of the first online direct mail service providers, Amazingmail offers online self-service direct mail, full-service direct mail and a robust programmatic direct mail API to support national brands and marketing automation platforms. Leveraging its patented process, Amazingmail prints and mails uniquely personalized postcards and business letters in order sizes as little as one to as large as hundreds of thousands within the same day. For more information, please visit: www.amazingmail.com .

About Falcata Capital

Falcata Capital is a Houston based private equity firm specializing in acquiring well-positioned middle market enterprise software and technology companies. The firm was formed in 2018 and is primarily focused on leveraged buyouts with a majority interest in all investments and a partnership with the management team. For more information on Falcata Capital, please visit https://www.falcatacapital.com/ .

Contact:

Marni Connelly

Managing Director/Partner

mconnelly@woodbridgegrp.com

203-389-8400 ext. 207



