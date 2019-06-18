Flexion Therapeutics to Present at the BMO Capital Markets 2019 Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:FLXN) announced today that Michael Clayman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in an analyst-led fireside chat at the BMO Capital Markets 2019 Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference in New York City. The fireside chat is scheduled to begin at 9:20 a.m. ET on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. To access the live webcast and subsequent archived recording of the presentation, please visit the Flexion website at http://ir.flexiontherapeutics.com .



/EIN News/ -- About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics (Nasdaq:FLXN) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, local therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions, beginning with osteoarthritis, a type of degenerative arthritis. The company's core values are focus, ingenuity, tenacity, transparency and fun. For the past two years, Flexion has been named one of the Best Places to Work by the Boston Business Journal, and a Top Place to Work in Massachusetts by The Boston Globe.

Contact:

Scott Young

Vice President, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc.

T: 781-305-7194

syoung@flexiontherapeutics.com



