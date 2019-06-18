La-Z-Boy Reports Strong Fiscal 2019 Performance

MONROE, Mich., June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) today reported its operating results for the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter and full year ended April 27, 2019.



Fiscal 2019 full year versus Fiscal 2018 full year :

• Consolidated sales for the full fiscal 2019 year increased 10.2% to $1.75 billion

Delivered same-store sales for the company-owned Retail segment increased 5.7%

Written same-store sales for the 353-store La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® network, including Canada, increased 1.8%

-- Written same-store sales for the U.S. network of 318 stores increased 3.2%

• Consolidated operating income:

GAAP: $129.7 million versus $129.4 million

Non-GAAP*: $136.6 million versus $130.3 million

• Consolidated operating margin:

GAAP: 7.4% versus 8.2%

Non-GAAP*: 7.8% versus 8.2%

• Net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted share (“EPS”):

GAAP: $1.44 versus $1.67

Non-GAAP*: $2.14 versus $1.68, with fiscal 2019 excluding a non-cash charge of $0.58 per share for the termination of the company’s defined benefit pension plan and a charge of $0.12 per share for purchase accounting; Fiscal 2018 excluded $0.01 per share for purchase accounting

• Cash generated from operating activities increased 30% to $151 million

Fiscal 2019 fourth quarter versus Fiscal 2018 fourth quarter :

• Consolidated sales for the fourth quarter increased 8.0% to $453.8 million

Delivered same-store sales for the company-owned Retail segment increased 8.0%

Written same-store sales for the 353-store La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® network, including Canada, increased 0.8%

-- Written same-store sales for the U.S. network of 318 stores increased 2.5%

• Consolidated operating income:

GAAP: $37.2 million versus $45.7 million

Non-GAAP*: $38.9 million versus $45.9 million

• Consolidated operating margin:

GAAP: 8.2% versus 10.9%

Non-GAAP*: 8.6% versus 10.9%

• Net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted share (“EPS”):

GAAP: $0.03 versus $0.72

Non-GAAP*: $0.64 versus $0.72, with fiscal 2019 Q4 excluding a non-cash charge of $0.58 per share for the termination of the company’s defined benefit pension plan and a charge of $0.03 per share for purchase accounting

• Cash generated from operating activities increased 141% to $59 million

Kurt L. Darrow, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of La-Z-Boy, said, “We delivered solid performance for fiscal 2019. Sales increased 10% reflecting both organic growth and our acquisitions, and operating margins across our established businesses were solid. We generated robust cash from operating activities, returned a combined total of $46 million to shareholders through share purchases and an increased dividend, and funded $48­­ million in capital expenditures to position our operations for long-term growth. We also solidified our position in the e-commerce space with the acquisition of Joybird and enhanced an already successful retail platform with the purchase of the Arizona-based La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores.”

Commenting on the fourth quarter, Darrow stated: “We were pleased with the excellent sales and operating results for our company-owned Retail segment. However, sales declined in our wholesale Upholstery and Casegoods segments, consistent with a slow start to the calendar year across the North American retail home furnishings landscape. Given our fixed costs, the decline in volume translated to a direct impact to operating margins for our wholesale businesses in the fourth quarter. Additionally, our Canadian business has been particularly challenged due to a variety of factors, including weakening exchange rates and the retaliatory tariff on finished goods coming from the U.S., which was lifted in May.”

Consolidated sales in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 increased 8.0% to $453.8 million, driven by strong Retail performance, which included the acquired Arizona-based La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores, and the acquisition of Joybird. Consolidated GAAP operating margin was 8.2% versus 10.9% in the prior-year quarter. Excluding purchase accounting charges, Non-GAAP operating margin was 8.6% in the current-year quarter versus 10.9% in last year’s fourth quarter. The fiscal 2019 fourth quarter included increased incentive compensation costs that were 170 basis points higher than the prior year and a 40 basis point negative impact relating to changes in employee benefits policies. As expected, operating margin in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 also reflects a 120 basis point drag due to the acquisition of Joybird and growth of our Retail segment, which caused 310 basis points higher SG&A, partly offset by a higher gross margin.

For the fourth quarter, sales in the company’s Upholstery segment decreased 1.2% to $323.3 million and GAAP operating margin was 11.5% compared with 12.8% in last year’s fourth quarter. Non-GAAP operating margin was 11.6% in the current-year quarter versus 12.8% in last year’s fourth quarter, reflecting a decline in units and a change in product mix. In the Casegoods segment, sales decreased 12.9% to $26.6 million in the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter and GAAP operating margin was 9.1% compared with 9.2% in the prior-year period.

Sales in the Retail segment increased 24.9% to $151.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 on growth for the base stores and $22.2 million of sales from recent acquisitions. On the core base of 139 stores included in last year’s fourth quarter, better execution at the store level drove a delivered same-store sales increase of 8.0%. GAAP operating margin for the Retail segment improved to 8.4% from 6.6% in last year’s fourth quarter, and Non-GAAP operating margin was 8.5% in the current-year quarter compared with 6.6% in last year’s fourth quarter. Sales growth, a higher average ticket, and the recently acquired Arizona stores, which are the best performing stores across the La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® network, drove improved operating performance.

GAAP EPS was $0.03 for the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter versus $0.72 in the prior-year quarter. Non-GAAP EPS was $0.64 versus $0.72 in last year’s fourth quarter, with the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter excluding a charge of $0.03 per share for purchase accounting and a non-cash charge of $0.58 per share for the termination of the company’s defined benefit pension plan. The fiscal 2019 results also include charges of $0.13 per share for higher incentive compensation, and $0.03 per share for changes in employee benefits. Results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 included a $0.06 per share benefit related to tax reform.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

During the fourth quarter, the company generated $59.3 million in cash from operating activities. La-Z-Boy ended the fiscal 2019 year with $130 million in cash and cash equivalents, $31.5 million in investments to enhance returns on cash, and $2 million in restricted cash. In fiscal 2019, the company invested $48.4 million in the business through capital expenditures, paid $23.5 million in dividends, and spent $23.0 million purchasing 0.8 million shares of stock, including 0.2 million in the fourth quarter, in the open market under its existing authorized share purchase program, leaving 5.9 million shares of purchase availability in the program. La-Z-Boy repaid the remaining $20 million of borrowings outstanding under its revolving line of credit during the fourth quarter. The credit line borrowings were used to fund a portion of the acquisition payments made during the second quarter.

Outlook

Darrow concluded, “As noted in our pre-release, the first calendar quarter was off to a slow start across the home furnishings industry and, with the hangover of tariffs and geopolitical uncertainty, it is unclear if these business conditions will continue further into our fiscal 2020 year. However, we believe the performance of the La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® store network and our Retail segment demonstrate the strength of the La-Z-Boy brand in this environment. Moving forward, our healthy balance sheet will enable us to continue to invest to drive growth across the business and capitalize on our strong brands, multi-channel distribution network, and world-class supply chain capabilities. And, with strategic growth initiatives in place, we believe there are continued growth opportunities for La-Z-Boy and are confident we are well positioned within the industry to deliver strong long-term performance.”

*For the full fiscal 2019 year, Non-GAAP amounts exclude pre-tax purchase accounting charges totaling $7.5 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, with $6.9 million included in operating income and $0.6 million included in interest expense. Also excluded is a non-cash pre-tax charge of $32.7 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, related to the termination of the company’s defined benefit pension plan. Non-GAAP amounts for the full fiscal 2018 year exclude pre-tax purchase accounting charges of $0.9 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, all included in operating income.

*Non-GAAP amounts for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 exclude pre-tax purchase accounting charges totaling $2.0 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, with $1.8 million included in operating income and $0.2 million included in interest expense. Also excluded is a non-cash pre-tax charge of $32.7 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, related to the termination of the company’s defined benefit pension plan. Non-GAAP amounts for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 exclude pre-tax purchase accounting charges of $0.2 million, all included in operating income, which did not impact EPS for the period.

Please refer to the accompanying “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for detailed information on calculating Non-GAAP measures used in this press release and a reconciliation to the applicable GAAP measure.

Conference Call

La-Z-Boy will hold a conference call with the investment community on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. eastern time. The toll-free dial-in number is 844.602.0380; international callers may use 862.298.0970.

The call will be webcast live, with corresponding slides, and archived on the Internet. It will be available at https://lazboy.gcs-web.com/ . A telephone replay will be available for a week following the call. This replay will be accessible to callers from the U.S. and Canada at 877.481.4010 and to international callers at 919.882.2331. Enter Replay Passcode: 48727. The webcast replay will be available for one year.

Forward-looking Information

This news release contains, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of La‑Z‑Boy may contain, “forward-looking statements.” With respect to all forward-looking statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Actual results could differ materially from those we anticipate or project due to a number of factors, including: (a) changes in consumer confidence and demographics; (b) the possibility of a recession; (c) changes in the real estate and credit markets and their effects on our customers, consumers and suppliers; (d) international political unrest, terrorism or war; (e) volatility in energy and other commodities prices; (f) the impact of logistics on imports and exports; (g) tax rate, interest rate, and currency exchange rate changes; (h) changes in the stock market impacting our profitability and our effective tax rate; (i) operating factors, such as supply, labor or distribution disruptions (e.g. port strikes); (j) changes in legislation, including the tax code, or changes in the domestic or international regulatory environment or trade policies, including new or increased duties, tariffs, retaliatory tariffs, trade limitations and termination or renegotiation of bilateral and multilateral trade agreements impacting our business; (k) adoption of new accounting principles; (l) fires, severe weather or other natural events such as hurricanes, earthquakes, flooding, tornadoes and tsunamis; (m) our ability to procure, transport or import, or material increases to the cost of transporting or importing, fabric rolls, leather hides or cut-and-sewn fabric and leather sets domestically or abroad; (n) information technology conversions or system failures and our ability to recover from a system failure; (o) effects of our brand awareness and marketing programs; (p) the discovery of defects in our products resulting in delays in manufacturing, recall campaigns, reputational damage, or increased warranty costs; (q) litigation arising out of alleged defects in our products; (r) unusual or significant litigation; (s) our ability to locate new La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores (or store owners) and negotiate favorable lease terms for new or existing locations; (t) the ability to increase volume through our e-commerce initiatives; (u) the impact of potential goodwill or intangible asset impairments; and (v) those matters discussed in Item 1A of our fiscal 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K and other factors identified from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information or new developments or for any other reason.

Additional Information

This news release is just one part of La-Z-Boy’s financial disclosures and should be read in conjunction with other information filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which is available at: https://lazboy.gcs-web.com/financial-information/sec-filings . Investors and others wishing to be notified of future La-Z-Boy news releases, SEC filings and quarterly investor conference calls may sign up at: https://lazboy.gcs-web.com/ .

Background Information

La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world’s leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The La-Z-Boy Upholstery segment companies are England and La-Z-Boy. The Casegoods segment consists of three brands: American Drew®, Hammary®, and Kincaid®. The company-owned Retail segment includes 156 of the 353 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores. Joybird is an e-commerce retailer and manufacturer of upholstered furniture.

The corporation’s branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes 353 stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores and 550 independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for the company’s Kincaid and England operating units. Additional information is available at http://www.la-z-boy.com/.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), this press release also includes Non-GAAP financial measures. Management uses these Non-GAAP financial measures when assessing our ongoing performance. This press release contains references to Non-GAAP operating income, Non-GAAP operating margin, Non-GAAP income before income taxes, Non-GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated and Non-GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted share, each of which excludes purchase accounting charges. These purchase accounting charges include the amortization of intangible assets, incremental expense upon the sale of inventory acquired at fair value, amortization of employee retention agreements, fair value adjustments of future cash payments recorded as interest expense, and adjustments to the fair value of contingent consideration. Additionally, these Non-GAAP measures for the fiscal 2019 periods exclude the non-cash charge for the termination of the company’s defined benefit pension plan. These Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for La-Z-Boy Incorporated’s results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of such Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in the accompanying tables.

Management believes that presenting certain Non-GAAP financial measures excluding purchase accounting charges and the non-cash charge for the termination of the company’s defined benefit pension plan will help investors understand the long-term profitability trends of our business and compare our profitability to prior and future periods and to our peers. Management uses these Non-GAAP measures to assess the company’s operating and financial performance, and excludes purchase accounting charges because the amount and timing of such charges are significantly impacted by the timing, size, number and nature of the acquisitions consummated. While the company has a history of acquisition activity, it does not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle, and the impact of purchase accounting charges is unique to each acquisition and can vary significantly from acquisition to acquisition. Exclusion of these charges facilitates more consistent comparisons of operating results over time between our newly acquired and long-held businesses, and with both acquisitive and non-acquisitive peer companies. Management also excludes the non-cash charge for the termination of the company’s defined benefit pension plan when assessing the company’s operating and financial performance due to the one-time nature of the transaction. Where applicable, the accompanying “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables present the excluded items net of tax calculated using the effective tax rate from operations for the period in which the adjustment is presented, except for the non-cash pension termination charge, which had a specific tax impact due to the one-time nature of the transaction.

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

Unaudited For the Fiscal

Quarter Ended Unaudited For the Fiscal

Year Ended (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 4/27/2019 4/28/2018 4/27/2019 4/28/2018 Sales $453,791 $420,025 $1,745,401 $1,583,947 Cost of sales 264,018 253,831 1,042,831 961,200 Gross profit 189,773 166,194 702,570 622,747 Selling, general and administrative expense 152,602 120,487 572,896 493,378 Operating income 37,171 45,707 129,674 129,369 Interest expense (399 ) (108 ) (1,542 ) (538 ) Interest income 569 546 2,103 1,709 Pension termination charge (32,671 ) — (32,671 ) — Other expense, net (191 ) (1,379 ) (2,237 ) (1,650 ) Income before income taxes 4,479 44,766 95,327 128,890 Income tax expense 2,812 10,406 25,186 47,295 Net income 1,667 34,360 70,141 81,595 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (139 ) (150 ) (1,567 ) (729 ) Net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated $1,528 $34,210 $68,574 $80,866 Basic weighted average common shares 46,889 46,928 46,828 47,621 Basic net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per share $0.03 $0.73 $1.46 $1.69 Diluted weighted average common shares 47,369 47,472 47,333 48,135 Diluted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per share $0.03 $0.72 $1.44 $1.67





LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

Unaudited (Amounts in thousands, except par value) 4/27/2019 4/28/2018 Current assets Cash and equivalents $129,819 $134,515 Restricted cash 1,968 2,356 Receivables, net of allowance of $2,180 at 4/27/19 and $1,956 at 4/28/18 143,288 154,055 Inventories, net 196,899 184,841 Other current assets 69,144 42,451 Total current assets 541,118 518,218 Property, plant and equipment, net 200,523 180,882 Goodwill 185,867 75,254 Other intangible assets, net 29,907 18,190 Deferred income taxes – long-term 20,670 21,265 Other long-term assets, net 81,705 79,158 Total assets $1,059,790 $892,967 Current liabilities Current portion of long-term debt $180 $223 Accounts payable 65,365 62,403 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 173,091 118,721 Total current liabilities 238,636 181,347 Long-term debt 19 199 Other long-term liabilities 124,159 86,205 Contingencies and commitments Shareholders' equity Preferred shares – 5,000 authorized; none issued — — Common shares, $1 par value – 150,000 authorized; 46,955 outstanding at 4/27/19 and 46,788 outstanding at 4/28/18 46,955 46,788 Capital in excess of par value 313,168 298,948 Retained earnings 325,847 291,644 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,462 ) (25,199 ) Total La-Z-Boy Incorporated shareholders’ equity 682,508 612,181 Noncontrolling interests 14,468 13,035 Total equity 696,976 625,216 Total liabilities and equity $1,059,790 $892,967





LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

Unaudited For the Fiscal Year Ended (Amounts in thousands) 4/27/2019 4/28/2018 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $70,141 $81,595 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities Gain on disposal of assets (325 ) (2,108 ) Gain on conversion of investment — (2,204 ) Gain on sale of investments (656 ) (770 ) Change in deferred taxes (1,668 ) 17,261 Change in provision for doubtful accounts 502 276 Depreciation and amortization 31,147 31,767 Stock-based compensation expense 10,981 9,474 Pension termination charge 32,671 — Pension plan contributions (7,000 ) (2,000 ) Change in receivables 7,195 (2,801 ) Change in inventories 3,135 (8,009 ) Change in other assets (7,737 ) (3,245 ) Change in accounts payable (2,388 ) 6,602 Change in other liabilities 14,747 (10,088 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 150,745 115,750 Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from disposals of assets 1,941 1,440 Proceeds from property insurance 184 2,087 Capital expenditures (48,433 ) (36,337 ) Purchases of investments (20,698 ) (28,593 ) Proceeds from sales of investments 20,944 22,674 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (76,505 ) (16,495 ) Net cash used for investing activities (122,567 ) (55,224 ) Cash flows from financing activities Payments on debt (223 ) (262 ) Payments for debt issuance costs — (231 ) Stock issued for stock and employee benefit plans, net of shares withheld for taxes 13,901 2,977 Purchases of common stock (22,957 ) (56,730 ) Dividends paid (23,508 ) (22,009 ) Net cash used for financing activities (32,787 ) (76,255 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents (475 ) 1,741 Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (5,084 ) (13,988 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 136,871 150,859 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $131,787 $136,871 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities Capital expenditures included in accounts payable $3,250 $5,667





LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

SEGMENT INFORMATION

Unaudited For the Fiscal

Quarter Ended Unaudited For the Fiscal

Year Ended (Amounts in thousands) 4/27/2019 4/28/2018 4/27/2019 4/28/2018 Sales Upholstery segment: Sales to external customers $257,388 $270,668 $1,016,957 $1,010,097 Intersegment sales 65,915 56,569 251,285 217,266 Upholstery segment sales 323,303 327,237 1,268,242 1,227,363 Casegoods segment: Sales to external customers 21,903 27,098 95,677 95,919 Intersegment sales 4,742 3,505 18,796 15,474 Casegoods segment sales 26,645 30,603 114,473 111,393 Retail segment sales 151,870 121,545 570,201 474,613 Corporate and Other: Sales to external customers 22,630 714 62,566 3,318 Intersegment sales 2,290 2,582 11,446 9,421 Corporate and Other sales 24,920 3,296 74,012 12,739 Eliminations (72,947 ) (62,656 ) (281,527 ) (242,161 ) Consolidated sales $453,791 $420,025 $1,745,401 $1,583,947 Operating Income (Loss) Upholstery segment $37,304 $41,927 $127,906

$130,349 Casegoods segment 2,416 2,808 12,589 11,641 Retail segment 12,743 7,963 37,922 20,709 Corporate and Other (15,292 ) (6,991 ) (48,743 ) (33,330 ) Consolidated operating income $37,171 $45,707 $129,674 $129,369







LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

UNAUDITED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) (13 weeks) (13 weeks) (13 weeks) (13 weeks) Fiscal Quarter Ended 7/28/2018 10/27/2018 1/26/2019 4/27/2019 Sales $384,695 $439,333 $467,582 $453,791 Cost of sales 236,173 264,928 277,712 264,018 Gross profit 148,522 174,405 189,870 189,773 Selling, general and administrative expense 125,362 145,905 149,027 152,602 Operating income 23,160 28,500 40,843 37,171 Interest expense (104 ) (501 ) (538 ) (399 ) Interest income 602 392 540 569 Pension termination charge — — — (32,671 ) Other income (expense), net 892 (1,997 ) (941 ) (191 ) Income before income taxes 24,550 26,394 39,904 4,479 Income tax expense 5,599 6,045 10,730 2,812 Net income 18,951 20,349 29,174 1,667 Net income attributable to

noncontrolling interests (648 ) (337 ) (443 ) (139 ) Net income attributable to La-Z-Boy

Incorporated $18,303 $20,012 $28,731 $1,528 Diluted weighted average common shares 47,161 47,259 47,091 47,369 Diluted net income attributable to

La-Z-Boy Incorporated per share $0.39 $0.42 $0.61 $0.03 Dividends declared per share $0.12 $0.12 $0.13 $0.13





LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

UNAUDITED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) (13 weeks) (13 weeks) (13 weeks) (13 weeks) Fiscal Quarter Ended 7/29/2017 10/28/2017 1/27/2018 4/28/2018 Sales $357,079 $393,205 $413,638 $420,025 Cost of sales 217,976 238,253 251,140 253,831 Gross profit 139,103 154,952 162,498 166,194 Selling, general and administrative expense 122,805 120,683 129,403 120,487 Operating income 16,298 34,269 33,095 45,707 Interest expense (157 ) (160 ) (113 ) (108 ) Interest income 343 376 444 546 Other income (expense), net 1,749 (926 ) (1,094 ) (1,379 ) Income before income taxes 18,233 33,559 32,332 44,766 Income tax expense 6,489 10,353 20,047 10,406 Net income 11,744 23,206 12,285 34,360 Net income attributable to

noncontrolling interests (93 ) (310 ) (176 ) (150 ) Net income attributable to La-Z-Boy

Incorporated $11,651 $22,896 $12,109 $34,210 Diluted weighted average common shares 48,846 48,297 47,757 47,472 Diluted net income attributable to

La-Z-Boy Incorporated per share $0.24 $0.47 $0.25 $0.72 Dividends declared per share $0.11 $0.11 $0.12 $0.12

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



Unaudited for the Fiscal

Quarter Ended Unaudited for the Fiscal

Year Ended (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 4/27/2019 4/28/2018 4/27/2019 4/28/2018 GAAP gross profit $189,773 $166,194 $702,570 $622,747 Add back: Purchase accounting charges –

incremental expense upon the sale of inventory

acquired at fair value 175 99 3,086 474 Non-GAAP gross profit $189,948 $166,293 $705,656 $623,221 GAAP SG&A $152,602 $120,487 $572,896 $493,378 Less: Purchase accounting charges – amortization of

intangible assets and retention agreements (1,594 ) (106 ) (3,831 ) (449 ) Non-GAAP SG&A $151,008 $120,381 $569,065 $492,929 GAAP operating income $37,171 $45,707 $129,674 $129,369 Add back: Purchase accounting charges 1,769 205 6,917 923 Non-GAAP operating income $38,940 $45,912 $136,591 $130,292 GAAP income before income taxes $4,479 $44,766 $95,327 $128,890 Add back: Purchase accounting charges recorded as

part of gross profit, SG&A, and interest expense 1,959 205 7,486 923 Add back: Pension termination charge 32,671 — 32,671 — Non-GAAP income before income taxes $39,109 $44,971 $135,484 $129,813 GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy

Incorporated $1,528 $34,210 $68,574 $80,866 Add back: Purchase accounting charges

recorded as part of gross profit, SG&A, and

interest expense 1,959 205



7,486 923 Add back: Pension termination charge 32,671 — 32,671 — Less: Tax effect of purchase accounting and pension

termination charges

(5,915

)

(24

)

(7,275

)

(339

) Non-GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy

Incorporated $30,243 $34,391 $101,456 $81,450 GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy

Incorporated per diluted share $0.03 $0.72 $1.44 $1.67 Add back: Purchase accounting charges, net of tax,

per share 0.03 — 0.12 0.01 Add back: Pension termination charge, net of tax,

per share 0.58 — 0.58 — Non-GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-

Boy Incorporated per diluted share $0.64 $0.72 $2.14 $1.68





LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

SEGMENT INFORMATION

Unaudited for the Fiscal Quarter Ended (Amounts in thousands) 4/27/2019 % of sales 4/28/2018 % of sales GAAP operating income (loss) Upholstery segment $37,304 11.5 % $41,927 12.8 % Casegoods segment 2,416 9.1 % 2,808 9.2 % Retail segment 12,743 8.4 % 7,963 6.6 % Corporate and Other (15,292 ) N/M (6,991 ) N/M GAAP Consolidated operating income $37,171 8.2 % $45,707 10.9 % Purchase accounting charges affecting operating income Upholstery segment $57 $106 Casegoods segment — — Retail segment 175 99 Corporate and Other 1,537 — Consolidated purchase accounting charges affecting

operating income $1,769 $205 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) Upholstery segment $37,361 11.6 % $42,033 12.8 % Casegoods segment 2,416 9.1 % 2,808 9.2 % Retail segment 12,918 8.5 % 8,062 6.6 % Corporate and Other (13,755 ) N/M (6,991 ) N/M Non-GAAP Consolidated operating income $38,940 8.6 % $45,912 10.9 % Unaudited for the Fiscal Year Ended (Amounts in thousands) 4/27/2019 % of sales 4/28/2018 % of sales GAAP operating income (loss) Upholstery segment $127,906 10.1 % $130,349 10.6 % Casegoods segment 12,589 11.0 % 11,641 10.5 % Retail segment 37,922 6.7 % 20,709 4.4 % Corporate and Other (48,743 ) N/M (33,330 ) N/M GAAP Consolidated operating income $129,674 7.4 % $129,369 8.2 % Purchase accounting charges affecting operating income Upholstery segment $20 $222 Casegoods segment — — Retail segment 1,683 701 Corporate and Other 5,214 — Consolidated purchase accounting charges affecting

operating income $6,917 $923 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) Upholstery segment $127,926 10.1 % $130,571 10.6 % Casegoods segment 12,589 11.0 % 11,641 10.5 % Retail segment 39,605 6.9 % 21,410 4.5 % Corporate and Other (43,529 ) N/M (33,330 ) N/M Non-GAAP Consolidated operating income $136,591 7.8 % $130,292 8.2 % N/M – Not Meaningful

