La-Z-Boy Reports Strong Fiscal 2019 Performance
MONROE, Mich., June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) today reported its operating results for the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter and full year ended April 27, 2019.
Fiscal 2019 full year versus Fiscal 2018 full year:
/EIN News/ -- • Consolidated sales for the full fiscal 2019 year increased 10.2% to $1.75 billion
- Delivered same-store sales for the company-owned Retail segment increased 5.7%
- Written same-store sales for the 353-store La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® network, including Canada, increased 1.8%
-- Written same-store sales for the U.S. network of 318 stores increased 3.2%
• Consolidated operating income:
- GAAP: $129.7 million versus $129.4 million
- Non-GAAP*: $136.6 million versus $130.3 million
• Consolidated operating margin:
- GAAP: 7.4% versus 8.2%
- Non-GAAP*: 7.8% versus 8.2%
• Net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted share (“EPS”):
- GAAP: $1.44 versus $1.67
- Non-GAAP*: $2.14 versus $1.68, with fiscal 2019 excluding a non-cash charge of $0.58 per share for the termination of the company’s defined benefit pension plan and a charge of $0.12 per share for purchase accounting; Fiscal 2018 excluded $0.01 per share for purchase accounting
• Cash generated from operating activities increased 30% to $151 million
Fiscal 2019 fourth quarter versus Fiscal 2018 fourth quarter:
• Consolidated sales for the fourth quarter increased 8.0% to $453.8 million
- Delivered same-store sales for the company-owned Retail segment increased 8.0%
- Written same-store sales for the 353-store La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® network, including Canada, increased 0.8%
-- Written same-store sales for the U.S. network of 318 stores increased 2.5%
• Consolidated operating income:
- GAAP: $37.2 million versus $45.7 million
- Non-GAAP*: $38.9 million versus $45.9 million
• Consolidated operating margin:
- GAAP: 8.2% versus 10.9%
- Non-GAAP*: 8.6% versus 10.9%
• Net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted share (“EPS”):
- GAAP: $0.03 versus $0.72
- Non-GAAP*: $0.64 versus $0.72, with fiscal 2019 Q4 excluding a non-cash charge of $0.58 per share for the termination of the company’s defined benefit pension plan and a charge of $0.03 per share for purchase accounting
• Cash generated from operating activities increased 141% to $59 million
Kurt L. Darrow, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of La-Z-Boy, said, “We delivered solid performance for fiscal 2019. Sales increased 10% reflecting both organic growth and our acquisitions, and operating margins across our established businesses were solid. We generated robust cash from operating activities, returned a combined total of $46 million to shareholders through share purchases and an increased dividend, and funded $48 million in capital expenditures to position our operations for long-term growth. We also solidified our position in the e-commerce space with the acquisition of Joybird and enhanced an already successful retail platform with the purchase of the Arizona-based La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores.”
Commenting on the fourth quarter, Darrow stated: “We were pleased with the excellent sales and operating results for our company-owned Retail segment. However, sales declined in our wholesale Upholstery and Casegoods segments, consistent with a slow start to the calendar year across the North American retail home furnishings landscape. Given our fixed costs, the decline in volume translated to a direct impact to operating margins for our wholesale businesses in the fourth quarter. Additionally, our Canadian business has been particularly challenged due to a variety of factors, including weakening exchange rates and the retaliatory tariff on finished goods coming from the U.S., which was lifted in May.”
Consolidated sales in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 increased 8.0% to $453.8 million, driven by strong Retail performance, which included the acquired Arizona-based La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores, and the acquisition of Joybird. Consolidated GAAP operating margin was 8.2% versus 10.9% in the prior-year quarter. Excluding purchase accounting charges, Non-GAAP operating margin was 8.6% in the current-year quarter versus 10.9% in last year’s fourth quarter. The fiscal 2019 fourth quarter included increased incentive compensation costs that were 170 basis points higher than the prior year and a 40 basis point negative impact relating to changes in employee benefits policies. As expected, operating margin in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 also reflects a 120 basis point drag due to the acquisition of Joybird and growth of our Retail segment, which caused 310 basis points higher SG&A, partly offset by a higher gross margin.
For the fourth quarter, sales in the company’s Upholstery segment decreased 1.2% to $323.3 million and GAAP operating margin was 11.5% compared with 12.8% in last year’s fourth quarter. Non-GAAP operating margin was 11.6% in the current-year quarter versus 12.8% in last year’s fourth quarter, reflecting a decline in units and a change in product mix. In the Casegoods segment, sales decreased 12.9% to $26.6 million in the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter and GAAP operating margin was 9.1% compared with 9.2% in the prior-year period.
Sales in the Retail segment increased 24.9% to $151.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 on growth for the base stores and $22.2 million of sales from recent acquisitions. On the core base of 139 stores included in last year’s fourth quarter, better execution at the store level drove a delivered same-store sales increase of 8.0%. GAAP operating margin for the Retail segment improved to 8.4% from 6.6% in last year’s fourth quarter, and Non-GAAP operating margin was 8.5% in the current-year quarter compared with 6.6% in last year’s fourth quarter. Sales growth, a higher average ticket, and the recently acquired Arizona stores, which are the best performing stores across the La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® network, drove improved operating performance.
GAAP EPS was $0.03 for the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter versus $0.72 in the prior-year quarter. Non-GAAP EPS was $0.64 versus $0.72 in last year’s fourth quarter, with the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter excluding a charge of $0.03 per share for purchase accounting and a non-cash charge of $0.58 per share for the termination of the company’s defined benefit pension plan. The fiscal 2019 results also include charges of $0.13 per share for higher incentive compensation, and $0.03 per share for changes in employee benefits. Results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 included a $0.06 per share benefit related to tax reform.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
During the fourth quarter, the company generated $59.3 million in cash from operating activities. La-Z-Boy ended the fiscal 2019 year with $130 million in cash and cash equivalents, $31.5 million in investments to enhance returns on cash, and $2 million in restricted cash. In fiscal 2019, the company invested $48.4 million in the business through capital expenditures, paid $23.5 million in dividends, and spent $23.0 million purchasing 0.8 million shares of stock, including 0.2 million in the fourth quarter, in the open market under its existing authorized share purchase program, leaving 5.9 million shares of purchase availability in the program. La-Z-Boy repaid the remaining $20 million of borrowings outstanding under its revolving line of credit during the fourth quarter. The credit line borrowings were used to fund a portion of the acquisition payments made during the second quarter.
Outlook
Darrow concluded, “As noted in our pre-release, the first calendar quarter was off to a slow start across the home furnishings industry and, with the hangover of tariffs and geopolitical uncertainty, it is unclear if these business conditions will continue further into our fiscal 2020 year. However, we believe the performance of the La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® store network and our Retail segment demonstrate the strength of the La-Z-Boy brand in this environment. Moving forward, our healthy balance sheet will enable us to continue to invest to drive growth across the business and capitalize on our strong brands, multi-channel distribution network, and world-class supply chain capabilities. And, with strategic growth initiatives in place, we believe there are continued growth opportunities for La-Z-Boy and are confident we are well positioned within the industry to deliver strong long-term performance.”
*For the full fiscal 2019 year, Non-GAAP amounts exclude pre-tax purchase accounting charges totaling $7.5 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, with $6.9 million included in operating income and $0.6 million included in interest expense. Also excluded is a non-cash pre-tax charge of $32.7 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, related to the termination of the company’s defined benefit pension plan. Non-GAAP amounts for the full fiscal 2018 year exclude pre-tax purchase accounting charges of $0.9 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, all included in operating income.
*Non-GAAP amounts for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 exclude pre-tax purchase accounting charges totaling $2.0 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, with $1.8 million included in operating income and $0.2 million included in interest expense. Also excluded is a non-cash pre-tax charge of $32.7 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, related to the termination of the company’s defined benefit pension plan. Non-GAAP amounts for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 exclude pre-tax purchase accounting charges of $0.2 million, all included in operating income, which did not impact EPS for the period.
Please refer to the accompanying “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for detailed information on calculating Non-GAAP measures used in this press release and a reconciliation to the applicable GAAP measure.
Background Information
La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world’s leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The La-Z-Boy Upholstery segment companies are England and La-Z-Boy. The Casegoods segment consists of three brands: American Drew®, Hammary®, and Kincaid®. The company-owned Retail segment includes 156 of the 353 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores. Joybird is an e-commerce retailer and manufacturer of upholstered furniture.
The corporation’s branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes 353 stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores and 550 independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for the company’s Kincaid and England operating units. Additional information is available at http://www.la-z-boy.com/.
LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
|Unaudited For the Fiscal
Quarter Ended
|Unaudited For the Fiscal
Year Ended
|(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|4/27/2019
|4/28/2018
|4/27/2019
|4/28/2018
|Sales
|$453,791
|$420,025
|$1,745,401
|$1,583,947
|Cost of sales
|264,018
|253,831
|1,042,831
|961,200
|Gross profit
|189,773
|166,194
|702,570
|622,747
|Selling, general and administrative expense
|152,602
|120,487
|572,896
|493,378
|Operating income
|37,171
|45,707
|129,674
|129,369
|Interest expense
|(399
|)
|(108
|)
|(1,542
|)
|(538
|)
|Interest income
|569
|546
|2,103
|1,709
|Pension termination charge
|(32,671
|)
|—
|(32,671
|)
|—
|Other expense, net
|(191
|)
|(1,379
|)
|(2,237
|)
|(1,650
|)
|Income before income taxes
|4,479
|44,766
|95,327
|128,890
|Income tax expense
|2,812
|10,406
|25,186
|47,295
|Net income
|1,667
|34,360
|70,141
|81,595
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|(139
|)
|(150
|)
|(1,567
|)
|(729
|)
|Net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated
|$1,528
|$34,210
|$68,574
|$80,866
|Basic weighted average common shares
|46,889
|46,928
|46,828
|47,621
|Basic net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per share
|$0.03
|$0.73
|$1.46
|$1.69
|Diluted weighted average common shares
|47,369
|47,472
|47,333
|48,135
|Diluted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per share
|$0.03
|$0.72
|$1.44
|$1.67
LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
|Unaudited
|(Amounts in thousands, except par value)
|4/27/2019
|4/28/2018
|Current assets
|Cash and equivalents
|$129,819
|$134,515
|Restricted cash
|1,968
|2,356
|Receivables, net of allowance of $2,180 at 4/27/19 and $1,956 at 4/28/18
|143,288
|154,055
|Inventories, net
|196,899
|184,841
|Other current assets
|69,144
|42,451
|Total current assets
|541,118
|518,218
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|200,523
|180,882
|Goodwill
|185,867
|75,254
|Other intangible assets, net
|29,907
|18,190
|Deferred income taxes – long-term
|20,670
|21,265
|Other long-term assets, net
|81,705
|79,158
|Total assets
|$1,059,790
|$892,967
|Current liabilities
|Current portion of long-term debt
|$180
|$223
|Accounts payable
|65,365
|62,403
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|173,091
|118,721
|Total current liabilities
|238,636
|181,347
|Long-term debt
|19
|199
|Other long-term liabilities
|124,159
|86,205
|Contingencies and commitments
|Shareholders' equity
|Preferred shares – 5,000 authorized; none issued
|—
|—
|Common shares, $1 par value – 150,000 authorized; 46,955 outstanding at 4/27/19 and 46,788 outstanding at 4/28/18
|46,955
|46,788
|Capital in excess of par value
|313,168
|298,948
|Retained earnings
|325,847
|291,644
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(3,462
|)
|(25,199
|)
|Total La-Z-Boy Incorporated shareholders’ equity
|682,508
|612,181
|Noncontrolling interests
|14,468
|13,035
|Total equity
|696,976
|625,216
|Total liabilities and equity
|$1,059,790
|$892,967
LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
|Unaudited For the Fiscal Year Ended
|(Amounts in thousands)
|4/27/2019
|4/28/2018
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net income
|$70,141
|$81,595
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities
|Gain on disposal of assets
|(325
|)
|(2,108
|)
|Gain on conversion of investment
|—
|(2,204
|)
|Gain on sale of investments
|(656
|)
|(770
|)
|Change in deferred taxes
|(1,668
|)
|17,261
|Change in provision for doubtful accounts
|502
|276
|Depreciation and amortization
|31,147
|31,767
|Stock-based compensation expense
|10,981
|9,474
|Pension termination charge
|32,671
|—
|Pension plan contributions
|(7,000
|)
|(2,000
|)
|Change in receivables
|7,195
|(2,801
|)
|Change in inventories
|3,135
|(8,009
|)
|Change in other assets
|(7,737
|)
|(3,245
|)
|Change in accounts payable
|(2,388
|)
|6,602
|Change in other liabilities
|14,747
|(10,088
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|150,745
|115,750
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Proceeds from disposals of assets
|1,941
|1,440
|Proceeds from property insurance
|184
|2,087
|Capital expenditures
|(48,433
|)
|(36,337
|)
|Purchases of investments
|(20,698
|)
|(28,593
|)
|Proceeds from sales of investments
|20,944
|22,674
|Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|(76,505
|)
|(16,495
|)
|Net cash used for investing activities
|(122,567
|)
|(55,224
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Payments on debt
|(223
|)
|(262
|)
|Payments for debt issuance costs
|—
|(231
|)
|Stock issued for stock and employee benefit plans, net of shares withheld for taxes
|13,901
|2,977
|Purchases of common stock
|(22,957
|)
|(56,730
|)
|Dividends paid
|(23,508
|)
|(22,009
|)
|Net cash used for financing activities
|(32,787
|)
|(76,255
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents
|(475
|)
|1,741
|Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(5,084
|)
|(13,988
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|136,871
|150,859
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|$131,787
|$136,871
|Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities
|Capital expenditures included in accounts payable
|$3,250
|$5,667
LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED
SEGMENT INFORMATION
|Unaudited For the Fiscal
Quarter Ended
|Unaudited For the Fiscal
Year Ended
|(Amounts in thousands)
|4/27/2019
|4/28/2018
|4/27/2019
|4/28/2018
|Sales
|Upholstery segment:
|Sales to external customers
|$257,388
|$270,668
|$1,016,957
|$1,010,097
|Intersegment sales
|65,915
|56,569
|251,285
|217,266
|Upholstery segment sales
|323,303
|327,237
|1,268,242
|1,227,363
|Casegoods segment:
|Sales to external customers
|21,903
|27,098
|95,677
|95,919
|Intersegment sales
|4,742
|3,505
|18,796
|15,474
|Casegoods segment sales
|26,645
|30,603
|114,473
|111,393
|Retail segment sales
|151,870
|121,545
|570,201
|474,613
|Corporate and Other:
|Sales to external customers
|22,630
|714
|62,566
|3,318
|Intersegment sales
|2,290
|2,582
|11,446
|9,421
|Corporate and Other sales
|24,920
|3,296
|74,012
|12,739
|Eliminations
|(72,947
|)
|(62,656
|)
|(281,527
|)
|(242,161
|)
|Consolidated sales
|$453,791
|$420,025
|$1,745,401
|$1,583,947
|Operating Income (Loss)
|Upholstery segment
|$37,304
|$41,927
|$127,906
|$130,349
|Casegoods segment
|2,416
|2,808
|12,589
|11,641
|Retail segment
|12,743
|7,963
|37,922
|20,709
|Corporate and Other
|(15,292
|)
|(6,991
|)
|(48,743
|)
|(33,330
|)
|Consolidated operating income
|$37,171
|$45,707
|$129,674
|$129,369
LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED
UNAUDITED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
|(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|(13 weeks)
|(13 weeks)
|(13 weeks)
|(13 weeks)
|Fiscal Quarter Ended
|7/28/2018
|10/27/2018
|1/26/2019
|4/27/2019
|Sales
|$384,695
|$439,333
|$467,582
|$453,791
|Cost of sales
|236,173
|264,928
|277,712
|264,018
|Gross profit
|148,522
|174,405
|189,870
|189,773
|Selling, general and administrative expense
|125,362
|145,905
|149,027
|152,602
|Operating income
|23,160
|28,500
|40,843
|37,171
|Interest expense
|(104
|)
|(501
|)
|(538
|)
|(399
|)
|Interest income
|602
|392
|540
|569
|Pension termination charge
|—
|—
|—
|(32,671
|)
|Other income (expense), net
|892
|(1,997
|)
|(941
|)
|(191
|)
|Income before income taxes
|24,550
|26,394
|39,904
|4,479
|Income tax expense
|5,599
|6,045
|10,730
|2,812
|Net income
|18,951
|20,349
|29,174
|1,667
|Net income attributable to
noncontrolling interests
|(648
|)
|(337
|)
|(443
|)
|(139
|)
|Net income attributable to La-Z-Boy
Incorporated
|$18,303
|$20,012
|$28,731
|$1,528
|Diluted weighted average common shares
|47,161
|47,259
|47,091
|47,369
|Diluted net income attributable to
La-Z-Boy Incorporated per share
|$0.39
|$0.42
|$0.61
|$0.03
|Dividends declared per share
|$0.12
|$0.12
|$0.13
|$0.13
LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED
UNAUDITED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
|(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|(13 weeks)
|(13 weeks)
|(13 weeks)
|(13 weeks)
|Fiscal Quarter Ended
|7/29/2017
|10/28/2017
|1/27/2018
|4/28/2018
|Sales
|$357,079
|$393,205
|$413,638
|$420,025
|Cost of sales
|217,976
|238,253
|251,140
|253,831
|Gross profit
|139,103
|154,952
|162,498
|166,194
|Selling, general and administrative expense
|122,805
|120,683
|129,403
|120,487
|Operating income
|16,298
|34,269
|33,095
|45,707
|Interest expense
|(157
|)
|(160
|)
|(113
|)
|(108
|)
|Interest income
|343
|376
|444
|546
|Other income (expense), net
|1,749
|(926
|)
|(1,094
|)
|(1,379
|)
|Income before income taxes
|18,233
|33,559
|32,332
|44,766
|Income tax expense
|6,489
|10,353
|20,047
|10,406
|Net income
|11,744
|23,206
|12,285
|34,360
|Net income attributable to
noncontrolling interests
|(93
|)
|(310
|)
|(176
|)
|(150
|)
|Net income attributable to La-Z-Boy
Incorporated
|$11,651
|$22,896
|$12,109
|$34,210
|Diluted weighted average common shares
|48,846
|48,297
|47,757
|47,472
|Diluted net income attributable to
La-Z-Boy Incorporated per share
|$0.24
|$0.47
|$0.25
|$0.72
|Dividends declared per share
|$0.11
|$0.11
|$0.12
|$0.12
LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|
|Unaudited for the Fiscal
Quarter Ended
|
Unaudited for the Fiscal
Year Ended
|(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|4/27/2019
|4/28/2018
|4/27/2019
|4/28/2018
|GAAP gross profit
|$189,773
|$166,194
|$702,570
|$622,747
| Add back: Purchase accounting charges –
incremental expense upon the sale of inventory
acquired at fair value
|175
|99
|3,086
|474
|Non-GAAP gross profit
|$189,948
|$166,293
|$705,656
|$623,221
|GAAP SG&A
|$152,602
|$120,487
|$572,896
|$493,378
| Less: Purchase accounting charges – amortization of
intangible assets and retention agreements
|(1,594
|)
|(106
|)
|(3,831
|)
|(449
|)
|Non-GAAP SG&A
|$151,008
|$120,381
|$569,065
|$492,929
|GAAP operating income
|$37,171
|$45,707
|$129,674
|$129,369
|Add back: Purchase accounting charges
|1,769
|205
|6,917
|923
|Non-GAAP operating income
|$38,940
|$45,912
|$136,591
|$130,292
|GAAP income before income taxes
|$4,479
|$44,766
|$95,327
|$128,890
| Add back: Purchase accounting charges recorded as
part of gross profit, SG&A, and interest expense
|1,959
|205
|7,486
|923
|Add back: Pension termination charge
|32,671
|—
|32,671
|—
|Non-GAAP income before income taxes
|$39,109
|$44,971
|$135,484
|$129,813
|GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy
Incorporated
|$1,528
|$34,210
|$68,574
|$80,866
| Add back: Purchase accounting charges
recorded as part of gross profit, SG&A, and
interest expense
|1,959
|205
|
|7,486
|923
|Add back: Pension termination charge
|32,671
|—
|32,671
|—
| Less: Tax effect of purchase accounting and pension
termination charges
|
(5,915
|
)
|
(24
|
)
|
(7,275
|
)
|
(339
|
)
|Non-GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy
Incorporated
|$30,243
|$34,391
|$101,456
|$81,450
|GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy
Incorporated per diluted share
|$0.03
|$0.72
|$1.44
|$1.67
| Add back: Purchase accounting charges, net of tax,
per share
|0.03
|—
|0.12
|0.01
| Add back: Pension termination charge, net of tax,
per share
|0.58
|—
|0.58
|—
|Non-GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-
Boy Incorporated per diluted share
|$0.64
|$0.72
|$2.14
|$1.68
LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
SEGMENT INFORMATION
|Unaudited for the Fiscal Quarter Ended
|(Amounts in thousands)
|4/27/2019
|% of sales
|4/28/2018
|% of sales
|GAAP operating income (loss)
|Upholstery segment
|$37,304
|11.5
|%
|$41,927
|12.8
|%
|Casegoods segment
|2,416
|9.1
|%
|2,808
|9.2
|%
|Retail segment
|12,743
|8.4
|%
|7,963
|6.6
|%
|Corporate and Other
|(15,292
|)
|N/M
|(6,991
|)
|N/M
|GAAP Consolidated operating income
|$37,171
|8.2
|%
|$45,707
|10.9
|%
|Purchase accounting charges affecting operating income
|Upholstery segment
|$57
|$106
|Casegoods segment
|—
|—
|Retail segment
|175
|99
|Corporate and Other
|1,537
|—
|Consolidated purchase accounting charges affecting
operating income
|$1,769
|$205
|Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
|Upholstery segment
|$37,361
|11.6
|%
|$42,033
|12.8
|%
|Casegoods segment
|2,416
|9.1
|%
|2,808
|9.2
|%
|Retail segment
|12,918
|8.5
|%
|8,062
|6.6
|%
|Corporate and Other
|(13,755
|)
|N/M
|(6,991
|)
|N/M
|Non-GAAP Consolidated operating income
|$38,940
|8.6
|%
|$45,912
|10.9
|%
|Unaudited for the Fiscal Year Ended
|(Amounts in thousands)
|4/27/2019
|% of sales
|4/28/2018
|% of sales
|GAAP operating income (loss)
|Upholstery segment
|$127,906
|10.1
|%
|$130,349
|10.6
|%
|Casegoods segment
|12,589
|11.0
|%
|11,641
|10.5
|%
|Retail segment
|37,922
|6.7
|%
|20,709
|4.4
|%
|Corporate and Other
|(48,743
|)
|N/M
|(33,330
|)
|N/M
|GAAP Consolidated operating income
|$129,674
|7.4
|%
|$129,369
|8.2
|%
|Purchase accounting charges affecting operating income
|Upholstery segment
|$20
|$222
|Casegoods segment
|—
|—
|Retail segment
|1,683
|701
|Corporate and Other
|5,214
|—
|Consolidated purchase accounting charges affecting
operating income
|$6,917
|$923
|Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
|Upholstery segment
|$127,926
|10.1
|%
|$130,571
|10.6
|%
|Casegoods segment
|12,589
|11.0
|%
|11,641
|10.5
|%
|Retail segment
|39,605
|6.9
|%
|21,410
|4.5
|%
|Corporate and Other
|(43,529
|)
|N/M
|(33,330
|)
|N/M
|Non-GAAP Consolidated operating income
|$136,591
|7.8
|%
|$130,292
|8.2
|%
|N/M – Not Meaningful
