Mercury Systems Receives Best-In-Class Defence and Space Award from Airbus

Company recognized for 100% quality and on-time performance

/EIN News/ -- ANDOVER, Mass., June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com ) announced that it received the Best-In-Class Supplier Award in Equipment & Systems from Airbus

at its 5th Defence and Space Supplier Conference. The award recognized the top Defence and Space performers who support Airbus’ long-term business relationships. Mercury was selected from among the entire supply chain of more than 10,000 suppliers.

Mercury’s receipt of Airbus’ Best-in-Class Supplier award at Airbus’ 5th Defence and Space Supplier Conference. Pictured from left to right, Alberto Badaya, Head of Equipment and Systems, Airbus Defence and Space; Herve Garchette, Sr. Director of Business Development, Mercury’s Mission Systems International group; and Barbara Bergmeier, Head of Operations, Airbus Defence and Space.





“We are honored to receive this esteemed award from Airbus in recognition of Mercury’s unwavering commitment to excellence across every facet of our business,” said Ike Song, VP of Mercury’s Mission Systems Group. “Companies like Airbus count on Mercury’s next-generation business model to deliver high quality, innovative solutions that help them meet their business commitments and further their leadership in the global market.”

The Best Performance award in Equipment & Systems was presented to Mercury Systems for having achieved a 100% score on their on-quality and on-time performance, as well as overall responsiveness, supporting specifically the C295. Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services.

Mercury Systems – Innovation That Matters®

Mercury Systems is a leading commercial provider of secure sensor and safety-critical processing subsystems. Optimized for customer and mission success, Mercury's solutions power a wide variety of critical defense and intelligence programs. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., Mercury is pioneering a next-generation defense electronics business model specifically designed to meet the industry's current and emerging technology needs. To learn more, visit www.mrcy.com .

