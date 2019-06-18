KEMET’s new METCOM SMD inductor range addresses power density and efficiency application challenges

Metal composite powder devices allow development of more efficient power solutions

The METCOM series is ideal for developing more efficient DC to DC switching power supplies as well as other power-related applications including EMI filtering.



METCOM logo





/EIN News/ -- FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KEMET Corporation (“KEMET” or the “Company”) (NYSE: KEM), a leading global supplier of electronic components, today launched a new range of SMD metal composite power inductors. Devices in the new METCOM series are ideal for developing more efficient DC to DC switching power supplies as well as other power-related applications including EMI filtering.

The metal composite core offers high current saturation characteristics that allow the inductors to maintain function with the large ripple currents typically found in modern power applications. High permeability enables low values of DC resistance (DCR) that result in significantly reduced self-heating during high current operation, thereby increasing system efficiency and reducing the need for thermal design considerations.

The METCOM inductors feature a shielded construction that contains the magnetic flux within the inductor body, increasing the efficiency of operation. This also improves EMI performance and eliminates interference with surrounding circuitry, significantly simplifying the task of gaining power supply approvals.

The new inductors are designed specifically for use in DC-DC converters that are utilized in a variety of commercial and consumer applications including notebook computers, tablets, servers and HDTVs. Qualification of the devices to AEC-Q200 guidelines for automotive applications is in process.

Comprising a total of 102 devices covering an inductance range from 0.10µH to 47.00µH, the METCOM series offers DCR values as low as 1.5mΩ. The inductors can support currents up to 35.4 A and operating temperatures between -55°C and +155°C. With footprints as small as 5.3mm x 5.00mm and profiles as low as 2.0mm, the METCOM series is ideal for densely-packed modern power applications.

Commenting on the launch of the new devices, Dr. Philip Lessner, KEMET Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, said, “Increasing power supply density and efficiency is a key challenge for many designers. When it comes to size, reliability and performance the METCOM inductors offer very low losses in a small form factor, helping designers to develop modern, high-performance power solutions that meet increasingly stringent application requirements.”

For more information, please visit www.kemet.com/metcom.



About KEMET

KEMET offers our customers the broadest selection of capacitor technologies in the industry, along with an expanding range of electromechanical devices, electromagnetic compatibility solutions and supercapacitors. Our vision is to be the preferred supplier of electronic component solutions demanding the highest standards of quality, delivery and service. The Company’s common stock is listed on the NYSE under the symbol “KEM.” Additional information about KEMET can be found at www.kemet.com .

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included herein contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws about KEMET Corporation’s (the "Company") financial condition and results of operations that are based on management's current expectations, estimates and projections about the markets in which the Company operates, as well as management's beliefs and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," variations of such words and other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's judgment only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

Certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcome and results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements are described in the Company’s reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact for editors:

Fernando Spada, Vice President, Marketing & Digital Engagement

Tel: +1 954 766 2815

Email: fernandospada@kemet.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/80bc5098-bfdb-4c9d-aa0f-9cba155de66e



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.