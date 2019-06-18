Media Advisory-Conference Board of Canada Report: The Economic Case for Investing in Education

TORONTO, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Conference Board of Canada's Chief Economist, Pedro Antunes, and the President of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF/FEESO), Harvey Bischof, will launch and discuss a new economic report on education entitled The Economic Case for Investing in Education at an Empire Club of Canada luncheon meeting.



Mr. Antunes and Mr. Bischof will be available for questions from reporters immediately following the event.

Who: Pedro Antunes, Chief Economist, The Conference Board of Canada

Harvey Bischof, President, Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation What: Release of The Economic Case for Investing in Education, a new economic report from the Conference Board of Canada Where: Empire Club of Canada

Fairmont Royal York Hotel (Imperial Ballroom)

100 Front Street West, Toronto When: Wednesday, June 19, 12:00 pm Why: In 2019, Ontario's education sector has been experiencing significant transformation that's why this new report analyzing the impact that investment in education has on Ontario’s economy, is so important and timely.

OSSTF/FEESO, founded in 1919, has 60,000 members across Ontario. They include public high school teachers, occasional teachers, educational assistants, continuing education teachers and instructors, early childhood educators, psychologists, secretaries, speech-language pathologists, social workers, plant support personnel, university support staff, and many others in education.

Contact: Michael Young

Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation

Mobile: 416-434-8868

