MyoKardia to Present at 2019 BMO Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MyoKardia, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYOK), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a precision medicine approach for the treatment of serious cardiovascular diseases, today announced that Jake Bauer, Chief Business Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2019 BMO Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 25th, 2019, at 1:20 p.m. ET in New York, NY.



A webcast of the presentation will be available by visiting the Investors section of MyoKardia’s website at http://investors.myokardia.com . A replay of the webcast will be available on the MyoKardia website for 90 days following the conference.

About MyoKardia

MyoKardia is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a precision medicine approach to discover, develop and commercialize targeted therapies for the treatment of serious cardiovascular diseases. MyoKardia’s initial focus is on the development of small molecule therapeutics aimed at the cardiac muscle proteins that modulate cardiac muscle contraction and underlie diseases of systolic and diastolic dysfunction. Based on an in-depth understanding of disease biology, MyoKardia applies a precision medicine approach to develop its therapeutic candidates for patient populations with shared characteristics, such as causal genetic mutations or disease subtypes. MyoKardia’s most advanced product candidate is mavacamten (formerly MYK-461), a novel, oral, allosteric modulator of cardiac myosin intended to reduce hypercontractility. Mavacamten has advanced into a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial, known as EXPLORER-HCM, in patients with symptomatic, obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). MyoKardia is also developing mavacamten in a second indication, non-obstructive HCM, in the Phase 2 MAVERICK-HCM clinical trial. MYK-491, MyoKardia’s second product candidate, is designed to increase cardiac output among patients with systolic heart dysfunction by increasing the overall extent of the heart’s cardiac contractility. MyoKardia is currently evaluating MYK-491 in a Phase 1b/2a study in stable heart failure patients.

MyoKardia’s mission is to change the world for patients with serious cardiovascular disease through bold and innovative science.

