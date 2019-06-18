When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: June 17, 2019 FDA Publish Date: June 17, 2019 Product Type: Food & Beverages Shellfish Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared eggs Company Name: Mai Cuisine Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Spicy shrimp tempura crunch roll, Spicy shrimp tempura roll

Company Announcement

Mai Cuisine Inc., of Philadelphia, PA is voluntarily recalling 31 packs of Spicy Shrimp Tempura Roll and 32 packs of Spicy Shrimp Tempura Crunch Roll because it may contain undeclared egg.People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggrun the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The products are packed in clear lid containers, with labels indicating the product name, ingredients and best by date. The products can be identified with the Hand-Crafted Date of 6/15/2019 and Best by Date of 6/17/2019 and the following UPCs:

Spicy Shrimp Tempura Crunch Roll, net wt. 9.1 oz., UPC 8 12824 01526 5.

Spicy Shrimp Tempura Roll, net wt. 8 oz., UPC 8 12824 01525 8.

Products were sold from Mai Sushi counters inside New Seasons Market stores in the Portland, Oregon area at the following locations:

2170 Northwest Raleigh Street, Portland, OR

1214 Southeast Tacoma Street, Portland, OR

14805 Southwest Barrows Road, Portland, OR

7703 Southwest Nyberg Street, Portland, OR

4034 Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard, Portland, OR

3210 Northeast Broadway Street, Portland, OR

3495 Southwest Cedar Hills Boulevard, Portland, OR

3445 North Williams Avenue, Portland, OR

6300 North Lombard Street, Portland, OR

4500 Southeast Woodstock Boulevard, Portland, OR

1954 Southeast Division Street, Portland, OR

7300 Southwest Beaverton Hillsdale Highway, Portland, OR

1453 Northeast 61st Avenue, Portland, OR

3 Monroe Parkway, Portland, OR

5320 Northeast 33rd Avenue, Portland, OR

2100b Southeast 164th Avenue, Portland, OR

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that product containing egg was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of egg. Although these products have shelf life of 1 day, the firm is initiating this recall to ensure customer safety.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Consumers who have purchased these items from Mai Sushi Counters in the mentioned stores are urged to dispose the product and contact 215.523.5782 for a full refund.