Entasis Therapeutics to Participate in the BMO 2019 Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference
WALTHAM, Mass., June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ETTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products, today announced that Dr. Manos Perros, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, will participate in a fireside chat at the BMO 2019 Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference being held June 25, 2019 in New York.
|Details of the presentations are below:
|Event:
|BMO 2019 Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference
|Date:
|Tuesday, June 25, 2019
|Location:
|The Mandarin Oriental New York
|Time:
|3:00 – 3:20 PM ET
Additionally, Dr. Perros will hold 1-on-1 investor meetings at the conference. Investors attending the conference who are interested in meeting with Company management should contact their BMO representatives.
About Entasis
Entasis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Entasis’ targeted-design platform has produced a pipeline of product candidates, including ETX2514SUL (targeting A. baumannii infections), zoliflodacin (targeting Neisseria gonorrhoeae), and ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections). Entasis is also using its platform to develop a novel class of antibiotics, non-β-lactam inhibitors of the penicillin-binding proteins (NBPs) (targeting Gram-negative infections). For more information, visit www.entasistx.com.
Entasis Company Contact
Kyle Dow
Entasis Therapeutics
(781) 810-0114
kyle.dow@entasistx.com
Investor Relations Contacts
Tram Bui / Janhavi Mohite
The Ruth Group
(646) 536-7035 / 7026
tbui@theruthgroup.com
jmohite@theruthgroup.com
Media Contact
Kirsten Thomas
The Ruth Group
(508) 280-6592
kthomas@theruthgroup.com
