Entasis Therapeutics to Participate in the BMO 2019 Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ETTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products, today announced that Dr. Manos Perros, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, will participate in a fireside chat at the BMO 2019 Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference being held June 25, 2019 in New York.

Details of the presentations are below: Event: BMO 2019 Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference Date: Tuesday, June 25, 2019 Location: The Mandarin Oriental New York Time: 3:00 – 3:20 PM ET

Additionally, Dr. Perros will hold 1-on-1 investor meetings at the conference. Investors attending the conference who are interested in meeting with Company management should contact their BMO representatives.

About Entasis

Entasis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Entasis’ targeted-design platform has produced a pipeline of product candidates, including ETX2514SUL (targeting A. baumannii infections), zoliflodacin (targeting Neisseria gonorrhoeae), and ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections). Entasis is also using its platform to develop a novel class of antibiotics, non-β-lactam inhibitors of the penicillin-binding proteins (NBPs) (targeting Gram-negative infections). For more information, visit www.entasistx.com .

/EIN News/ -- Entasis Company Contact

Kyle Dow

Entasis Therapeutics

(781) 810-0114

kyle.dow@entasistx.com

Investor Relations Contacts

Tram Bui / Janhavi Mohite

The Ruth Group

(646) 536-7035 / 7026

tbui@theruthgroup.com

jmohite@theruthgroup.com

Media Contact

Kirsten Thomas

The Ruth Group

(508) 280-6592

kthomas@theruthgroup.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.