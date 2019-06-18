There were 674 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,223 in the last 365 days.

Entasis Therapeutics to Participate in the BMO 2019 Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ETTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products, today announced that Dr. Manos Perros, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, will participate in a fireside chat at the BMO 2019 Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference being held June 25, 2019 in New York.

Details of the presentations are below:
Event:   BMO 2019 Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference
Date:   Tuesday, June 25, 2019
Location:   The Mandarin Oriental New York
Time:   3:00 – 3:20 PM ET

Additionally, Dr. Perros will hold 1-on-1 investor meetings at the conference. Investors attending the conference who are interested in meeting with Company management should contact their BMO representatives.

About Entasis
Entasis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Entasis’ targeted-design platform has produced a pipeline of product candidates, including ETX2514SUL (targeting A. baumannii infections), zoliflodacin (targeting Neisseria gonorrhoeae), and ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections). Entasis is also using its platform to develop a novel class of antibiotics, non-β-lactam inhibitors of the penicillin-binding proteins (NBPs) (targeting Gram-negative infections). For more information, visit www.entasistx.com.

