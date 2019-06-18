Idera Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2019 JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

EXTON, Pa., June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) today announced that the company will present at the 2019 JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time at the St. Regis Hotel in New York City.



/EIN News/ -- A live audio webcast of Idera’s presentation will be accessible in the Investors and Media section of Idera’s website at http://www.iderapharma.com. An archived version will also be available on the company’s website after the event for 90 days.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Harnessing the approach of the earliest researchers in immunotherapy and the Company’s vast experience in developing proprietary immunology platforms, Idera’s lead development program is focused on priming the immune system to play a more powerful role in fighting cancer, ultimately increasing the number of people who can benefit from immunotherapy. Idera also continues to focus on the acquisition, development and ultimate commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications characterized by small, well-defined patient populations with serious unmet needs. To learn more about Idera, visit www.iderapharma.com.

