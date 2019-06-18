Entrepreneur Gasper Guarrasi reflects on career highlights to date

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Serial entrepreneur and philanthropist Gasper Guarrasi looks back on a number of his personal and professional highlights, charitable efforts, and business successes. Gasper Guarrasi is a serial entrepreneur, philanthropist, and respected humanitarian, known for his work alongside celebrities including Paula Abdul and Dr. Oz on predominantly well-being and environmentally-focused products and services. Here, Guarrasi provides a look back on a selection of charitable, career, and other highlights, and reveals more about his ongoing humanitarian efforts.Gasper Guarrasi is CEO of Frog Environmental, one of the nation's largest environmental firms in the field of stormwater pollution prevention and compliance. "Frog Environmental services over 1,300 facilities throughout California and across other western U.S. states," reveals the CEO.Guarrasi is also CEO of Storm Water Systems, marketed as the premier stormwater filtration equipment company in California, and is CEO of CAP, a premier full-service licensing and compliance consulting company in the cannabis industry. "Under my leadership and vision, all of these companies, and more, have grown exponentially in revenue and brand recognition," suggests the successful entrepreneur of his hard work and input.Before establishing CAP, Gasper Guarrasi was CEO and founder of TRAINERbrands, a provider of patented products designed to improve health, fitness, and lifestyle. "At TRAINERbrands, I successfully oversaw the development of consumer-packaged goods which were successfully sold into Target, Walmart, Costco, Walgreens, Bed Bath & Beyond, Kroger, Dick's Sporting Goods, Amazon, 24 Hour Fitness, and various other branded retail outlets," he reveals, "plus further, additional distribution channels."Prior to TRAINERbrands, meanwhile, Guarrasi was president and founder of Certi-Fresh Foods, a food preparation and marketing company serving restaurants, grocery chains, and foodservice distributors across the United States. "I grew Certi-Fresh Foods to more than $100 million in sales," he reveals, looking back, "before the company was sold to an investment firm."Earlier in life, Guarrasi successfully completed the Entrepreneurial Studies Program at Harvard University and received a Bachelor of Science degree from California State University of Long Beach.Through his entrepreneurial and philanthropic pursuits, Guarrasi has also met and worked with a wide array of internationally recognizable famous faces including George Clooney, Paula Abdul, Adrianna Costa, Christina Applegate, Bono, Natalie Gulbis, Michael George, and Dr. Oz.Charities, nonprofit organizations, and other good causes proudly supported by the entrepreneur and philanthropist include the Haitian Disaster Relief Fund, the Red Cross, Save the Children, Doctors Without Borders, Millers Children's Hospital, The Art Of Living Global, the Special Olympics, the Coalition for Improving Maternity Services, March of Dimes, and the National Partnership for Women and Families."Furthermore, as a dedicated humanitarian," Guarrasi adds, wrapping up, "I'm constantly driven to innovate, and to employ my entrepreneurial know-how, to make the world a better place whenever, wherever, and however I possibly can." Gasper Guarrasi is a respected environmentalist, humanitarian, philanthropist, and serial entrepreneur based in Newport Beach, California. A frequent and generous supporter of charities including Doctors Without Borders, the American Red Cross, and Save the Children, the lifestyle business visionary has also partnered with well-known fellow humanitarians including Paula Abdul and Dr. Oz on a number of revolutionary products and services. Creator of G2 Lifestyles and TRAINERbrands, Guarrasi has long enjoyed a fast-paced, competitive lifestyle, and is currently CEO of Frog Environmental, Cannabis Advising Partners, Storm Water Systems, and PopNDrop, as well as being the name behind StormPROOF and GASPERfilms.



