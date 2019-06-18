Comodo Cybersecurity Takes Competitors Head On in Active Breach Challenge Series

Register for Comodo’s Active Breach Challenge Tour and see a live demonstration of Comodo’s technology and approach compared to other industry leading vendors

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Comodo Cybersecurity, provider of Active Breach Protection and a zero trust security architecture, announced the launch of their Active Breach Challenge Tour, including a series of global events. The Active Breach Challenge Tour provides a first-hand look at how Comodo solutions perform against top competitors in this crowded marketplace.

Designed with Chief Information Security Officers (CISO), VPs of IT and Heads of Security Operations Centers (SOC) in mind, the Active Breach Challenge Tour will provide attendees with a stronger understanding of evolving organizational cybersecurity needs and how to assess the right platform to solve the threat-management problem.

“The threat landscape is rapidly evolving and security professionals are overwhelmed and exhausted trying to navigate effective and reliable solutions for their organizations," said Gus Evangelakos, director of field engineering at Comodo Cybersecurity. “Both data and bottom lines are at stake when tasked with finding the right security solution, and with these events, we hope to provide the ideal blueprint to work from.”

Industry professionals will see first-hand how to manage evolving threats in their environment and prevent threats from causing damage, even if threats are already inside their network. Demonstrations will take place during the lunch hour, including a renowned chef’s menu and an unseen experience comparing “old” vs “new” worlds of technology designed to solve age-old industry problems in a modern, more effective and efficient way.

Upcoming Active Breach Challenge events in the New York area, include:

June 26 at 12pm ET - Del Posto, New York, NY: 85 10th Avenue, NY

July 10 at 12pm ET - The Grill, New York, NY: 99 E. 52nd Street, NY

July 31 at 12pm ET - Café Boulud, New York, NY: 20 E. 76th Street, NY

About Comodo Cybersecurity

In a world where preventing all cyberattacks is impossible, Comodo Cybersecurity provides Active Breach Protection with its cloud-delivered Cybersecurity platform. The Comodo Cybersecurity platform provides a zero trust security architecture that never trusts and always verifies 100% of unknown files. The platform renders an almost immediate verdict on the status of any unknown file and prevents damage even when threats are already inside the network. This shift from reactive to proactive is what makes Comodo Cybersecurity unique and gives us the capacity to protect your business - from network to web to cloud - with confidence and efficacy.

Comodo has experts and analysts in 185 countries, protecting over 100 million endpoints and serving 200,000 customers globally. Based in Clifton, New Jersey, Comodo Cybersecurity has a 20+-year history of protecting the most sensitive data for both businesses and consumers worldwide.

Contact:

Mia Damiano, Merritt Group

damiano@merrittgrp.com



