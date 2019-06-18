W.S. Badger joins Dr. Bronner’s, Patagonia and Protect Our Winters Ambassadors on “Impact Friendly Adventure” Panel at Outdoor Retailer Summer Market 2019

Award-winning company debuts new outdoor citronella candle and reef-friendly sunscreens and shares how brands can reduce environmental impact of their packaging and products

Gilsum, New Hampshire, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

W.S. Badger Company, a leading organic and natural personal care manufacturer and certified B Corp, will exhibit at the Outdoor Retailer Summer Market 2019 in Denver, CO in Venture Out, Booth 24312-SL. Rebecca Hamilton, the company’s Co-CEO, will also join fellow B Corps Patagonia, Dr. Bronner’s and other climate ambassadors for the “Impact Friendly Adventure” panel on Thursday, June 20 to share how brands can reduce the environmental footprint of their products.



Badger Sun & Bug Products at Outdoor Retailer Summer Market, June 18-20

Visitors to Badger’s booth will learn about the company’s new Citronella and Beeswax Outdoor Candle made from production waste, and its line of DEET-free bug repellents and reef-friendly, oxybenzone-free sunscreens, including a new SPF 40 Kids Clear Zinc Sunscreen Cream, which recently won a NEXTY award at the Natural Products Expo West for Best New Natural Kid’s Product.



Badger Joins Fellow B Corps on “Impact Friendly Adventure” Panel

Rebecca Hamilton will join fellow B Corp companies and climate ambassadors in a discussion on how brands can leave a lighter footprint when it comes to creating environmentally responsible products. Fellow speakers include David Bronner, CEO of Dr. Bronner’s; Birgit Cameron, Managing Director of Patagonia Provisions; Chanelle Sladics, CEO of Simply Straws, B Corp, and POW Ambassador; and Kjersti Buaas, Olympian, B Corp Ambassador and POW Ambassador. A Climate Action Social will follow with B Lab and Protect Our Winters who will share how attendees can offset their trade show (or adventure) footprint while engaging and educating businesses, employees and customers on how to create a 1.5-degree future.



Impact Friendly Adventure

Thursday, June 20

Panel Conversation: 10:00 am – 11:00 am

Climate Action Social: 11:00 am – 12:00 pm

The RANGER Station at the Denver Convention Center

For more information: https://bit.ly/2WBOmAS



About Badger

Badger is a family run and family-friendly company that has been making healthy products for people and the planet since 1995. It was twenty-three years ago that Bill Whyte, a carpenter at the time, created a single, simple balm that today has grown into a global business with over one hundred natural and organic products, ranging from lip and body balms to hair oils, bug repellents, and award-winning reef friendly sunscreens. Badger is equally known for its unique company philosophy, pioneering family-friendly benefits, and B Corp community engagement, all of which has earned it numerous awards and recognition, including landing a spot on Forbes’ “Small Giants 2017: America’s Best Small Companies” list.



Badger has been a certified B Corp since 2011 and in 2015 became one of New Hampshire’s first businesses to register legally as a Benefit Corporation, a for-profit status that incorporates the pursuit of positive environmental and social impact in addition to profit. For more information, visit Badger at badgerbalm.com and follow on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Food-grade organic oils and waxes used to flush production lines at Badger manufacturing facility find new life as clean-burning, all natural outdoor citronella candles in reusable tins.









Deirdre Fitzgerald W.S. Badger Company 6032835220 deef@badgerbalm.com



