Free Webinar: Five Ways Construction Is Changing

On Wednesday, June 26, 2 pm EST, Matt Power, Editor-in-Chief of Green Builder will talk about how builders are facing strong demand but saddled with a massive shortage of skilled labor.



Power explores how these conditions have made them more than usually open to new products and systems, from envelopes to “disruptive” insulating techniques. He’ll talk about new methods of wrapping and sealing buildings, new electronic systems that offer instant energy- and water-saving feedback for homeowners, more flexible, quieter heat pumps and how solar PV installations can add value to the homes of the future.



This webinar is presented by Green Builder Media partners Dupont Tyvek, Power Shift by NV Energy, Carrier, Henry Company, Premier SIPs.





