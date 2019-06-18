NYIAX and IPONWEB Partnership Advances Industry by Decades by Enabling Advertisers and Publishers to Book Upfronts Every Day

NEW YORK, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NYIAX, the world’s first upfronts marketplace and advanced contract management platform, today announced its exclusive partnership with IPONWEB, a global leader in engineering bespoke programmatic systems and infrastructure. The partnership provides digital advertisers and publishers a combination of direct buying and upfront strategies, with programmatic delivery; a long-awaited ability that, as of today, allows buyers and sellers to book upfront transactions every day.



/EIN News/ -- “Upfronts every day is a powerful new paradigm for digital advertising,” said Carolina Abenante, co-founder and chief strategic officer for NYIAX. “Access to the combined power of upfront buying, price discovery and contract management tools with transparent supply paths, programmatic decisions and delivery, provides buyers with an unprecedented level of control and opportunity. It’s something our industry has been waiting two decades to realize. We couldn’t be more excited to bring it to market with IPONWEB to benefit all.”

According to NYIAX’s SVP of Strategy and Innovation, Ben Feldman, “Under the terms of the partnership, NYIAX is leveraging IPONWEB’s The MediaGrid technology -- a globally scaled supply curation and management platform -- to provide programmatic delivery of campaigns associated with Ad Contracts entered into through the NYIAX Contract Management Platform.”

The collaboration provides buyers with all the advantages of using their existing DSP controls for frequency capping across multiple publishers, combined with the economic benefits of direct to publisher trading. Meanwhile, publishers have the benefit of utilizing a prebid.js adapter to directly call The MediaGrid where requests are routed to the appropriate buyer.

“IPONWEB has a long history of success, and we are confident they are the best partner match to offer buyers and sellers the most direct, clean supply path for the delivery of upfront agreements,” said Feldman.

“Our partnership with NYIAX helps solve the complex challenges of media buying and offers a new, direct-to-publisher model,” said Joe Meehan, general manager of IPONWEB North America. “Buyers can now streamline, simplify and conduct their media buys all in one platform, unifying the ad buying process and bringing transparency to a broken marketplace.”

Benefits for advertisers and publishers using the combination of NYIAX’s advanced contract management platform and The MediaGrid for programmatic delivery include:

The ability to enter into upfront agreements and identify / apply Deal ID enabled spend against those agreements.

Utilize existing DSPs and a prebid.js header bidding adapter to interact directly through The MediaGrid.

The unique ability to associate programmatic spend against preferred pricing contracts without affecting the publisher’s auction.

Buy side decisioning, allowing cross publisher frequency capping across direct to publisher (D2P) upfront deals.

A transparent and streamlined supply path.

Whitelist and blacklist controls, helping to maintain higher CPMs and increased control over who has access to their inventory.

Increase the volume of potential ad buyers without increasing the burden on operations.

To turn on the power of Upfronts Everyday now or for more information, please contact info@nyiax.com.

About NYIAX

NYIAX ( https://www.nyiax.com ) is the world’s first upfronts marketplace and advanced contract management platform, providing advertisers and publishers a platform to buy, sell and trade premium advertising contracts in a forward/futures methodology every day. As the first and only trusted, transparent and curated marketplace built on Nasdaq technology, the NYIAX platform offers global market-tested trust, transparency and curation to help users identify and unlock the true value of media.

About IPONWEB

IPONWEB is an industry pioneer and world leader in the engineering and operation of highly customized, real-time media trading systems for publishers, advertisers, agencies and innovative technology companies. With more than 13 years’ experience driving innovation in the ad exchange and real-time technology space, IPONWEB is the ‘behind the scenes’ technology provider that many of the world’s leading industry players rely on to successfully power their media and data businesses. Visit www.iponweb.com to learn more.



