Zimbabwe Rugby Union implored to action Board resolutions

Zimbabwe Rugby Union’s (ZRU) executive, in line with Board resolutions from the meeting held in Kwekwe on Sunday the 16th of June 2019, has been implored to implement financial and disciplinary measures as agreed.

The Zambezi Cheetahs, Zimbabwe’s national sevens side has been invited to five major events till the end of the year 2019, each event requires adequate preparations which come at a financial cost.

Board members were pleased with the findings from a report that was presented by the special committee appointed to look to the case of a Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s allocation of USD $25 000 towards the Cheetahs’ campaign.

The Cheetahs have been invited to the Roma 7s, Windoek Draught 7s in Lusaka (6-7 September) and the Maseru Sevens in Lesotho (21-22 September), Safaricom 7s in Nairobi (3-4 October) leading up to the Africa Cup Olympic Qualifiers in Johannesburg.

A recent review of proceedings was made and the Board approved the manner in which the labour conflict between ZRU and Mr Peter de Villiers was handled by the Disciplinary Committee.

In light of recent events the Board has sort guidance on how to handle the matter regarding national team players Denford Mutamangira and Tatenda Karuru.

Both players broke protocol by making unsanctioned statements in the media on behalf of their team mates without using the formal channel which is the players’ representative and committee.

Media Contact: Jeffrey Murimbechi Media and Communications Consultant Email: jeffrey@zimbabwerugby.com Phone: +263 772 146 054

Rugby@APO-opa.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.