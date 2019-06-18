Animal Wellness Announces Law Enforcement Council Led by former Oklahoma AG Drew Edmondson and Oregon DA Joshua Marquis

Cockfighting Match Cockfighting Ring Example of a 'Big Lick' stacked shoe and ankle chains

Former Oklahoma Attorney General Drew Edmondson and Former Oregon District Attorney Joshua Marquis to Lead Group Seeking Robust Enforcement of Anti-Cruelty Laws

One measure of a civil society is how it treats its most vulnerable members, and few are as vulnerable as the animals.” — Drew Edmondson, former Oklahoma Attorney General

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Animal Wellness Foundation (AWF) and Animal Wellness Action (AWA) have announced the formation of a National Law Enforcement Council (NLEC), co-chaired by Drew Edmondson and Josh Marquis, and dedicated to enforcing our federal, state, and local laws against animal cruelty . Edmondson served for 16 years as Oklahoma's Attorney General and Marquis as Clatsop County, Oregon District Attorney for 25 years.“One measure of a civil society is how it treats its most vulnerable members, and few are as vulnerable as the animals,” said Drew Edmondson, who served as Muskogee County District Attorney for a decade before becoming Oklahoma Attorney General. "We have a moral duty to show mercy toward all of God’s creatures.” Edmondson, who had a major role in preserving the state’s 2002 ban on cockfighting, served as a former president of the National Association of Attorneys General.There is a documented link between animal cruelty and other forms of human-on-human violence and criminal conduct. The FBI’s homicidal triad includes early-age acts of animal cruelty. Animal fights are often staging grounds for a range of other illegal behavior. In homes where a man harms a spouse or a girlfriend, he will often turn his violent instincts toward a child or an animal.“Cruelty to animals is not some isolated, easily compartmentalized act of aggression,” added Josh Marquis, who prosecuted numerous cases of animal abuse and neglect that were widely cited in the successful effort to secure passage of Oregon’s felony anti-cruelty law. “When we stamp out animal cruelty and apprehend people who have lost empathy for the suffering of others, we make our communities safer for everyone."The Animal Wellness National Law Enforcement Council (NLEC) is focusing at the moment on enforcement of our federal anti-cruelty statutes, including laws against animal fighting, and offering assistance to law enforcement authorities as needed. The NLEC is also urging increased funding for anti-cruelty enforcement at the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Department of Agriculture and also advocating for the passage of the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture (PACT) Act (S.479/ H.R.724) led by U.S. Sens. Pat Toomey (R-PA) and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), and U.S. Reps. Ted Deutch (D-FL) and Vern Buchanan (R-FL), which would create a national anti-cruelty statute to crack down on perpetrators of acts of malicious cruelty with a federal nexus.The National Law Enforcement Council includes a number of prosecutors who have distinguished themselves in their public advocacy and continue to advocate for safer communities for people and animals.Other members of the NLEC include:Dave Aronberg, State's Attorney in Palm Beach County, Florida, since 2012, before which he served eight years as the youngest member of the Florida State SenateBob Butterworth, Florida Attorney General 1987-2002, former Broward County SheriffSteve Clark, former Attorney General of Arkansas, 1978-1989Douglas Gansler, Maryland Attorney General 2007-2014 and State's Attorney, Montgomery County, DA 1998-2007Chris Gorman, Kentucky Attorney General 1992-1996Richard Ieyoub, former Louisiana Attorney General 1992 - 2004, Calcasieu Parish district attorney in Lake Charles from 1984 to 1992George Jepsen, former Attorney General of Connecticut, 2001-2018, having spent 14 years as a State Senator and RepresentativeJerry Kilgore, Attorney General of Virginia from 2002-2005, Secretary of Public Safety, 1994-1998Peter Kilmartin, Attorney General of Rhode Island from 2011-2019, and a former police captain and member of the Rhode Island House of RepresentativesBarbara Lawall, the current prosecutor for Pima County. La Wall was recently re-elected to her sixth term for a jurisdiction center in TucsonBill Lockyer, Attorney General of California, 1999-2007, and also served as State Treasurer, State Assemblyman, and President Pro Tempore of the State SenatePatricia Madrid, former New Mexico Attorney General, 1999-2007, having first served as that state's first female district court judge starting in 1975Ray Morrogh, current Fairfax County Commonwealth Attorney, Virginia, since 2007Jim Petro, Ohio Attorney General from 2003-2007Lee Polikov, Sarpy County Attorney, Nebraska, since 1999. He served in the sheriff’s office prior to thatJohn Sarcone, County Attorney of Des Moines, Iowa since 1991 and just re-elected to 8th termJohn Thompson, executive director of the National Animal Control Association and former deputy executive director of the National Sheriffs AssociationGregg Totten, District Attorney of California's Ventura County since 2002. Past President of California District Attorney's Association and Vice President of National District Attorney's AssociationAnthony Troy, Attorney General of Virginia, 1977-1978.The Animal Wellness Foundation (Foundation) is a Los Angeles-based private charitable organization with a mission of helping animals by making veterinary care available to everyone with a pet, regardless of economic ability. We organize rescue efforts and medical services for dogs and cats in need and help homeless pets find a loving caregiver. We are advocates for getting veterinarians to the front lines of the animal welfare movement; promoting responsible pet ownership; and vaccinating animals against infectious diseases such as distemper. We also support policies that prevent animal cruelty and that alleviate suffering. We believe helping animals helps us all.Animal Wellness Action (Action) is a Washington, D.C.-based 501(c)(4) organization with a mission of helping animals by promoting legal standards forbidding cruelty. We champion causes that alleviate the suffering of companion animals, farm animals, and wildlife. We advocate for policies to stop dogfighting and cockfighting and other forms of malicious cruelty and to confront factory farming and other systemic forms of animal exploitation. To prevent cruelty, we promote enacting good public policies and we work to enforce those policies. To enact good laws, we must elect good lawmakers, and that’s why we remind voters which candidates care about our issues and which ones don’t. We believe helping animals helps us all.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.