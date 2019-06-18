Something Different Party Rental Launches New Website Experience & Design

SDPR

NJ Party Rental Company Redesigns Website to Enhance Customer Experience and Usability

PATERSON, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Something Different Party Rental (SDPR), a leader in the event rental industry for more than two decades, announced the launch of its new website this week. The mobile-friendly, high contrast website features high resolution product photos, a shoppable portfolio gallery, and a simple user interface for intuitive website navigation and order creation.

Additionally, the new SDPR website offers innovative functionality, including the ability for customers to create and save multiple shopping carts; save and organize “favorite” rentals, and the ability to include detailed delivery instructions, such as uploading floor plans and noting specific delivery areas, otherwise known as “drop zones.”

"We’re thrilled with our new website, but this is only the beginning," said Seth Stern, President and Chief Difference Officer at Something Different Party Rental. "Every single website feature came directly from client feedback, and there are still more tools and features on the way, all centered around creating a truly seamless rental experience for our customers. Our goal is and always will be to support event professionals by being available and present at all points of an event's lifecycle."

In addition to the new website, the company also underwent a brand overhaul, including a new logo which introduced the company’s first official use of the acronym “SDPR.”

Stern continued, "As we began the website redesign, we realized that our logo also needed an upgrade in order to match the quality of our updated online experience. Our new logo’s sleek and contemporary style better reflects who we are as a premier party rental company."

About SDPR

Something Different Party Rental (SDPR) is a full-service event rental company, headquartered in Paterson, New Jersey. SDPR has served the New York City, New Jersey, and Connecticut areas for more than two decades; the company’s 45,000 square foot, state-of-the-art facility houses everything from professional kitchen equipment to unique tabletop pieces and linens. SDPR serves hundreds of satisfied clients and is known for its dedicated team of Difference Makers, unique product offering, and 24/7 customer service.

For more information, visit SomethingDifferentParty.com.

