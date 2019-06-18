Government wants technology focused on good governance

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 18 - Angola's vice president Bornito de Sousa Tuesday in Luanda expressed the Executive?s interest in transforming the information and communication technologies into key tools for good governance and economic and social well-being of citizens.,

Bornito de Sousa said so at the opening of the Forum and Global Exports of Information and Communication Technology (Angotic 2019), running until Thursday.

In order to achieve this goal, the vice president defended the importance of increasingly apply the new information technologies in all sectors of life.

He underlined the interest in speeding up Africa's digital single market, improving the business environment, technological modernisation of public services and expansion and digital inclusion.

Bornito de Sousa stressed that the investments in structuring projects, such as the creation of the industry and the broadcasting market, fiber-optic broadband infrastructures, satellite transmission and submarine cables will continue.

He referred to the inauguration, last April, of the Southern Submarine Cable System (SACS), which will link Luanda to Fortaleza (Brazil) and, thence to Miami (United States), to improve national communications and rest of the world.

The vice president also spoke of the interest in promoting the sustainable development of telecommunications services for public use and the formulation of the guidelines, which will allow, in the medium and long term, to meet the basic needs of populations, companies and other users.

Bornito de Sousa mentioned digital transformation, as part of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, as a goal to meet, adding that this challenge is crucial for economic development, in the light of the policies of the Southern and Central Africa countries and the world in general.

He stated that, as a result of public and private investments, Angola stands out in the context of sub-Saharan Africa, with telecommunications infrastructures that have been growing in terms of national coverage and quality, capable of being a relevant support for the digital single market, in accordance with Agenda 2063 of the African Union.

According to the vice president, Angola is aware of the challenges it has to overcome in the fight against poverty, as well as the multiplier effect that ICT investments have on the economy of any country.

He recalled that the SEPE (Electronic Public Services Portal) was created with the objective of achieving administrative modernisation and identifying solutions aimed at reducing bureaucracy in access to public services.

The vice president also spoke of Executive’s focus on the creation of technology parks, in the areas of human resources training, intellectual and scientific development, technology transfer and knowledge, the operation of the media library network, the widespread use of the Internet in schools and points private sector initiatives.

He also spoke of a permanent concern of the Angolan Government which, according to him, is to ensure the existence of a legislative environment and cybersecurity infrastructures that safeguard the correct observance of the requirements of the protection of information systems and public and private data.

The vice president advised institutions to use the information and communication technologies for raising awareness among users about the risks of technological and interactive tools and social networks, especially children and adolescents.

Bornito de Sousa predicted the emergence of other players in the ICT market, which is expected to happen with the issuance of another license for a new operator, with the unified global title, depending on the competition that is taking place, as well as with the privatization of part of the capital of Angola Telecom.

In his speech, the vice president defended the provision of ICT services to all citizens and the integration of quality and affordable networks.

In conclusion, Bornito de Sousa welcomed the development efforts of the ICT industry in Angola and the African continent in the benefit of people, companies and society in general.

