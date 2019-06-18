Angola, DRC and RCongo strengthen relationships

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 18 - The need for Angola, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Republic of the Congo to increasingly strengthen good neighborly relations was stressed on Tuesday in Luanda.,

The importance of good ties was defended by the President’s State Minister and Head of Security Affairs Office, Pedro Sebastião, who described as crucial for the interests of their peoples.

The president’s aide was speaking at the tripartite meeting that gathered the security chiefs of these countries, stating that the security aspects in the sub-region needed to be shaped for the harmonious development of the countries.

"We have a responsibility to consolidate our relations ... So it is always good to talk about aspects associated with our security, which is very important for the well-being of our peoples and the development of the countries," he said.

Pedro Sebastião said he was pleased with the peace in region. "We are in peace and busy creating the conditions for a smooth fruitful relationship, as defended by our Heads of States and instilled in us," he said.

The DRC delegation to the meeting is led the special advisor on the security issues of the Head of State, François Beya Kassanga.

While the Republic of the Congo’s delegation is headed by the Secretary-General of the National Security Council, Jean Dominique.

Angola and DRC share 2,500 kilometers of land border. And with the Republic of Congo 201 kilometers.

The three countries share, among other organisations, the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) and the African Union (AU).

