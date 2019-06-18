Kathryn Collings Joins Focus Partner Firm The Colony Group

NEW YORK, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: FOCS) (“Focus”), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, today announced that Kathryn Collings, JD, CFA (“Collings”), has joined Focus partner firm The Colony Group, LLC (“Colony”).



Collings has joined Colony as a Senior Wealth Advisor and will be serving clients out of Colony’s Boston and Maryland offices. Collings has provided comprehensive wealth and investment management services to professionals, academics, executives and entrepreneurs for over 20 years.

Collings and Colony share a deep respect for each other, common values, and substantial expertise in helping their clients achieve their financial and life goals. Joining Colony is a natural next step for Collings, enabling her to further enhance the services she offers her clients.

“I believe that Colony is a good fit for me and my clients. The Colony team embodies deep expertise, a commitment to investing in innovative technology and client solutions, and a dedication to client service. The fiduciary standard is central to the firm’s vibrant culture and business model. Colony’s commitment to placing its clients’ interests first, supported by a broad and flexible open-architecture investment platform, makes this move a logical next step for me,” said Collings.

“I have known Kathryn for over 30 years, since our days at Harvard Law School. She is an exceptional advisor, innovative thinker, passionate about giving back to her community, and greatly admired by all who are fortunate to know her. I am excited to have the opportunity to work with her and welcome her clients to the Colony family,” said Michael Nathanson, Chairman and CEO of Colony.

“We are very pleased to close the third transaction so far this year on behalf of Colony,” said Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Focus. “This transaction exemplifies the value that Focus brings to succession planning for both advisors and clients, further reinforcing the benefits of our scale, strong M&A capabilities and value-added services.”

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: FOCS) (“Focus”) is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com .

About The Colony Group, LLC

The Colony Group, LLC (“Colony”) is an independent, fee-only financial advisory firm with locations in Massachusetts, New York, Virginia, Colorado, Florida and Maryland. Colony provides high net worth individuals and families, corporate executives and entrepreneurs, professionals, athletes, institutions, businesses and non-profit organizations with deep expertise that goes beyond investment management and can encompass tax, estate, retirement, and philanthropic planning, asset allocation, and cash and risk management. For more information about Colony, please visit www.thecolonygroup.com .

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect Focus' current views with respect to certain current and future events. These forward-looking statements are and will be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to Focus' operations and business environment which may cause future events to be materially different from these forward-looking statements or anything implied therein. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Focus on the date of this release. Focus does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could affect Focus may be found in Focus' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

/EIN News/ -- Investor and Media Contact Information

Tina Madon

Senior Vice President

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Tel: (646) 813-2909

tmadon@focuspartners.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.