HighPoint Awarded Centers of Excellence (CoE) Discovery Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) for Contact Centers

Company extends ability to help government agencies meet modernization goals

HERNDON, Va., June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HighPoint Global , a provider of IT services and customer experience solutions for government agencies, announced today that it has been awarded the Centers of Excellence (CoE) Discovery Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) for Contact Centers with the US General Services Administration (GSA). This BPA was designed to provide the CoE and future agency partners the flexibility and speed necessary to perform numerous discovery and assessment efforts at multiple agencies, simultaneously. The companies that were awarded a place on the BPA have demonstrated “a fundamental understanding of the challenges—and solutions—facing IT modernization efforts,” according to GSA.



/EIN News/ -- HighPoint was awarded a place in the contact center functional area. The company will apply its expertise and knowledge of contact center operations, systems, content and knowledge management, and training to optimize and improve performance across government contact centers to deliver modern, efficient citizen services.

“This vehicle provides agencies a streamlined way to get started on key modernization and customer experience priorities,” commented HighPoint CEO, Ben Lanius. “We look forward to working with the CoE and agency partners to apply our experience in making contact centers more efficient for federal employees and the citizens they serve.”

About HighPoint

HighPoint helps government agencies elevate experiences by improving the touchpoints through which customers interact with government. From contact centers and employee experience to digital and data services, our team works with government agencies to more efficiently integrate the people, processes and technology that help government deliver on the needs of citizens and employees. HighPoint delivers services for 15 government clients including the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Office of the Comptroller of Currency, Department of State, Defense Logistics Agency and Department of Housing and Urban Development.

HighPoint is a privately held company founded in 2006 with 300 employees across offices in Indianapolis, Indiana; Baltimore, Maryland; and Reston and Herndon, Virginia. For additional information about HighPoint, visit www. highpointglobal .com .

Contact: Kim Miler 703-935-5010 kim.miller@highpointglobal.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.