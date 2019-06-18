Worldwide Cryotherapy Market Forecasts 2019-2024 - Oncology Dominates by Application/North America Dominates by Region

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cryotherapy Market Outlook 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Growing prevalence of cancer is one of the major factors for the growth of the global Cryotherapy market.



As per the WHO statistics, cancer accounts for 13% of deaths globally every year, moreover, 70% increase in cancer incidences is anticipated over the next couple of decades and global geriatric population is anticipated to nearly double from 12% to 22% from 2015 to 2022.



Furthermore, increasing technological advancements in the cryotherapy treatment, increasing inclination towards the minimally invasive procedures, rise in applications of cryotherapy treatment such as cardiac conditions, pain management, skin disorders, beauty, wellness, fitness, etc. are likely to propel the growth of global Cryotherapy market.



However, high cost of the treatment, stringent safety guidelines, adverse effects associated with cryogenic gases, lack of complete knowledge regarding cryotherapy, the complexity of the cryotherapy mechanisms are likely to hinder the global Cryotherapy market.



Key Market Trends



Oncology Dominates the Global Cryotherapy Market



Applications segment is segmented into Surgical Applications, Pain Management, Recovery, Health, and Beauty. Surgical Applications segment is further segmented into Oncology, Cardiology, Dermatology, Other Surgical Applications.



Oncology holds the highest market share during the forecast period due to high incidence and prevalence of cancer and also growing awareness regarding various types of cryotherapy approaches are the major factor propelling the growth of Global Cryotherapy Market. Cryosurgery is used to treat several types of cancer, and some precancerous or noncancerous conditions.



In addition to prostate and liver tumors, cryosurgery can be an effective treatment for Retinoblastoma, Early-stage skin cancers (both basal cell and squamous cell carcinomas), Precancerous skin growths known as actinic keratosis, precancerous conditions of the cervix known as cervical intraepithelial neoplasia.



Cryosurgery is also used to treat some types of low-grade cancerous and noncancerous tumors of the bone. It may reduce the risk of joint damage when compared with open surgery, and help lessen the need for amputation. The treatment is also used to treat AIDS-related Kaposi sarcoma when the skin lesions are small and localized.



North America Holds the Largest Market Share



North America is the largest regional market in terms of revenue due to the presence of skilled professionals, increasing adoption of whole body cryotherapy, increasing adoption of cryotherapy for cancers and skin disorders, rising prevalence of cancer and increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries.



Furthermore, high healthcare expenditure by the local governments, highly developed healthcare infrastructure in the US and Canada, availability of well-developed cryotherapy products in this region would also influence the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in May 2018, CryoUSA, a provider of whole body cryotherapy and recovery modalities, launched CRYO Arctic series to its line of cutting-edge recovery products.



Competitive Landscape



Market players in Global Cryotherapy Market are focusing on the expansion of their product portfolios by adopting inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions, mergers, and partnerships. There is high competition among the players of the Global Cryotherapy Market.



Some of the market players are Medtronic Plc, Impact Cryotherapy Inc., Zimmer Medizinsysteme GmbH, Brymill Cryogenic Systems Ltd, Cryoconcepts LP, Kriosystem Life Sp. z o.o., Galil Medical Inc., Cooper Surgical Inc., Channel Medsystems Inc., and Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH among others.



Recent Market Developments



In January 2019, Quantum Cryogenics launched 'indirect' cryotherapy chamber

In August 2018, Cadillac Casting Pioneers Provide Impact Cryotherapy as Free Employee Benefit

Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Applications of Cryosurgery

4.2.2 Technological Advancements in Cryotherapy Equipment

4.2.3 Rising Preference Towards Minimally Invasive Techniques

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Hazardous Effects of Cryogenic Gases

4.3.2 Complexity of the Cryotherapy Mechanisms

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product

5.1.1 Cryosurgery Devices

5.1.1.1 Tissue Contact Probes

5.1.1.2 Tissue Spray Probes

5.1.1.3 Epidermal and Subcutaneous Cryoablation Devices

5.1.2 Localized Cryotherapy Devices

5.1.3 Cryochambers & Cryosaunas

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Surgical Applications

5.2.1.1 Oncology

5.2.1.2 Cardiology

5.2.1.3 Dermatology

5.2.1.4 Other Surgical Applications

5.2.2 Pain Management

5.2.3 Recovery, Health, and Beauty

5.3 End User

5.3.1 Hospitals

5.3.2 Cryotherapy Centers

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East and Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Medtronic

6.1.2 Impact Cryotherapy

6.1.3 Zimmer Medizinsysteme

6.1.4 Metrum Cryoflex

6.1.5 Brymill Cryogenic Systems

6.1.6 Cryoconcepts

6.1.7 Kriosystem Life

6.1.8 CryoUSA

6.1.9 Cooper Surgical

6.1.10 Quantum Cryogenics



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



