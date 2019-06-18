/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cytokine: Insights Into & Future of the Global Market to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Key Market Trends



The 'Other Applications Segment' in Therapeutic Applications is Expected to Hold the Largest Share over the Forecast Period



The other applications segment includes diseases, like multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, ankylosing spondylitis, and inflammatory bowel disease. The inhibition of TNF using various blocking mediators has proven to be an effective therapy for patients with various forms of inflammatory disease, including psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and inflammatory bowel disease. High TNF levels play a significant role in the raised, red skin plaques that come with psoriasis.



Cytokines are important in the pathogenesis of IBD, and their manipulation has successfully reduced disease severity and maintained remission. The approval of IL-17A-blocking biologics for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis is a positive indicator for market development. However, further studies are being conducted to improve the efficacy of these treatments.



North America Holds the Largest Market Share



North America is dominating the cytokine market, due to the rising prevalence of cancer in the region. Numerous animal tumour model studies have demonstrated that cytokines have broad anti-tumour activity, which has been translated into a number of cytokine-based approaches for cancer therapy. As per the Cancer Statistics, in 2016, an estimated 1.6 million new cases of cancer were diagnosed in the United States, with prevalence expected to rise to almost 19 million by 2024.



Augmenting growth in the R&D of cancer therapy, along with lesser side effects (as compared to chemotherapy), has predisposed cytokine therapy, which is a non-specific immunotherapy. This factor has increased the market share of cytokines among cancer therapies, in the United States.



Competitive Landscape



The cytokine market consists of several major players. The companies are implementing certain strategic initiatives, such as a mergers, new product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships, which help them in strengthening their market position. For instance, in October 2017, US FDA approved Stelara (ustekinumab) for the treatment of adolescents with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, which is developed by Janssen Pharmaceutica.



