Presidency launches Facebook page

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 18 - The Presidency of the Republic on Tuesday launched a new page of content related to the activity of the President of the Republic and to the public life of the Presidential Palace. ,

The new tool is a reinforcement of the communication paradigm between the center of political power in Angola and the society in general.

According to the Secretariat for Institutional Communication and Press Affairs of the President of the Republic, the new page will be a open door to Internet users who want to follow the dynamics of President João Lourenço's actions.

The new page of the Presidency puts an end to the personal pages of President João Lourenço who will henceforth privilege his Twitter platform, as a large number of Heads of State in the world do.

