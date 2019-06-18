24-7 Intouch Announces Nearshore Expansion to Colombia

/EIN News/ -- WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 24-7 Intouch has announced its recent expansion into Bogota, Colombia.



This will be the 17th contact center for the Winnipeg-based global customer care and technology company, which currently operates in the United States, Canada, Guatemala, Jamaica and the Philippines.

The newly renovated campus will emulate 24-7 Intouch’s corporate culture, partner branding and unique design elements of the Company’s current centers. The 48,000+ square foot space will be home to some of the most recognized brands in the world.

“We are very excited to continue growing our nearshore operations by expanding into Colombia,” said Greg Fettes, CEO & Co-Founder of 24-7 Intouch. “Bogota is an established contact center market, and we look forward to bringing our innovative customer care solutions, employment opportunities and unique culture to the area.”

“We are extremely pleased with 24-7 Intouch's announcement. Colombia has become a business services hub for companies around the world due to our strategic geographic location, quality workforce, favorable business environment and the access to diversified and growing markets. We have no doubt that Colombia will become an important ally of 24-7 Intouch's success in the region," said Flavia Santoro, president of ProColombia, the entity in charge of promoting foreign direct investment, non-traditional exports, tourism and the Country Brand of Colombia.

Colombia ranks tenth in the world as best countries for BPO business, with the contact center industry employing over 200,000 people in the country. Bogota is home to 70% of Colombia’s bilingual population, with a young and educated labor pool.

The new Bogota campus is set to open in September, 2019.

About 24-7 Intouch

24-7 Intouch is a global customer care and technology company, providing value-driven solutions for over 19 years. Using the most advanced technology, 24-7 Intouch’s customizable customer care platform uses insights to build loyalty and increase revenue for their partners. 24-7 Intouch takes pride in developing top to bottom brand alignment for partners while delivering exceptional customer experiences.

Contact: Julie Kiernan jkiernan@24-7intouch.com



