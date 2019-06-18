Better Medicare Alliance (BMA) announces Bruce Broussard, CEO of Humana, as a Keynote Speaker at their Annual Medicare Advantage Summit

Join Broussard and other health care leaders in the conversation about the “Future of Medicare’ at the BMA Medicare Advantage Summit 2019 on July 22nd and 23rd at the Washington Court Hotel

BMA Medicare Advantage Summit 2019 has announced Bruce Broussard, CEO of Humana Health as a keynote speaker. Broussard is scheduled as the kick-off keynote address on the conference’s first day general session on, June 22nd at 8:45 am.

Broussard joined Humana in 2011, and under his leadership Humana has created an integrated care delivery model centered on improving health outcomes, driving lower costs, enhancing quality, and providing a simple and personalized member experience.

“We are excited to have Bruce Broussard present Humana’s focus on value-based care and talk about how they are investing in innovative ways to deliver better care to beneficiaries. Humana’s commitment to meeting the needs of beneficiaries and their communities is modernizing care provided by Medicare Advantage and offers insights for policymakers and stakeholders in the field. Mr. Broussard’s remarks will kick-off the day and a half Summit highlighting innovations happening across Medicare Advantage plans, providers, entrepreneurs, and community partners,” said Allyson Y. Schwartz, BMA President and CEO

Prior to Humana, Broussard was Chief Executive Officer of McKesson Specialty/US Oncology, Inc. In the past, Broussard has also held leadership roles in at The Business Council, The American Heart Association CEO Roundtable, KeyCorp, and the World Economic Forum Health Governors Board.

“As Humana continues to expand the functionality of our integrated care strategy with investments in home health, we will employ those capabilities to become an even stronger supporter of physician practices as they navigate to value,” said Broussard highlighting Humana’s Value-based Care agreements in a Press Release in 2018

About the BMA 2019 Medicare Advantage Summit

The Summit is the only event that brings together plans, providers, patients and government to improve quality, cost and access in Medicare advantage.Today, more than one in three Medicare beneficiaries are choosing to receive Medicare benefits through Medicare Advantage. Twenty million beneficiaries appreciate the affordability, simplicity, quality care, and enhanced benefits available in Medicare Advantage. For more information visit: https://www.bettermedicarealliance.org/summit

