Bitbuy & Blockgeeks Announce New International Platform For Buying Cryptocurrencies

TORONTO, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitbuy, one of Canada’s leading cryptocurrency platforms, has partnered with Blockgeeks, the global leader in Blockchain education content, to create a new platform for buying cryptocurrencies.



/EIN News/ -- The groundbreaking partnership will allow worldwide users to buy bitcoin, bitcoin cash, ether, and litecoin directly on the Blockgeeks website via simple credit card transactions. These cryptocurrencies will be able to be bought in either US dollars or Euros.

The partnership was made possible by credit card processor Simplex, who will be processing payments and fulfilling orders of cryptocurrency for users. Bitbuy, known for top-rated customer service, will manage the service by offering email and phone support. “We’re excited to partner with Blockgeeks and extend our services to an international audience. We see this as a stepping stone to a full-scale international offering. We look forward to servicing the international community to continue to drive adoption,” said Adam Goldman, President and co-founder of Bitbuy.

Blockgeeks, who currently serves over 100,000 blockchain enthusiasts monthly with award-winning educational content, has a loyal global audience that has been learning about cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2016. Blockgeeks has been praised by Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin and is partnered with Apple founder Steve Wozniak’s WOZ U.

“It’s a natural progression to allow our user base to buy cryptocurrency, it goes hand in hand with the educational content Blockgeeks is known for,” said Ameer Rosic, co-founder of Blockgeeks. “Every day, new cryptocurrency users come to Blockgeeks to learn the basics of cryptocurrency, and we believe allowing them to acquire digital currency on our website will enhance that experience." He added, “Partnering with Bitbuy, an established and trusted brand in the Canadian cryptocurrency space was important to provide this service.”

Bitbuy and Blockgeeks plan to add more cryptocurrencies shortly, as well as additional fiat currencies. For more information please visit: buy.blockgeeks.com .

Additional Links

Website: bitbuy.ca

Twitter: twitter.com/bitbuy

Facebook: facebook.com/bitbuyca

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/bitbuyca

Instagram: instagram.com/bitbuyca

About Bitbuy

Originally founded in 2013, Bitbuy is a platform for Canadians to buy and sell digital currencies such as bitcoin, ether, and XRP. Bitbuy has three main business divisions: Bitbuy ‘Express Trade’, Bitbuy ‘Pro Trade’ and Bitbuy OTC, which all cater to different segments of the market.

About Blockgeeks

Blockgeeks is a blockchain technology company that provides educational training for enterprise clients as well as a platform for learning and teaching online. Blockgeeks is where students are mastering new skills and achieving their goals by learning from developers, hardworking entrepreneurs, investors, and leaders about the rapidly evolving world of blockchain technologies.

About Simplex

Simplex is a FinTech company providing guaranteed fraudless payment processing solutions. Simplex processes credit card payments with a 100% zero fraud guarantee – in case of a chargeback, the merchant gets paid by Simplex. The cutting-edge Simplex fraud prevention solution and proprietary state-of-the-art AI technology stops fraudulent transactions and allows more legitimate ones to complete payments with ease and speed while increasing conversion rates and enabling merchants to focus on their business growth. Simplex was founded in 2014, and today works with some of the largest crypto exchanges, wallets, and platforms.

SOURCE: Bitbuy & Blockgeeks

For further information, please contact contact@bitbuy.ca or ameer@blockgeeks.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.