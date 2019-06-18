The Old Taylor County Hospital is Up for Auction

Taylor County BOCC Sells Hospital in Online Government Auction

PEERY, Fla., June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you are looking for an old hospital to purchase, you’re in luck. The Taylor County Board of County Commissioners is currently selling the Old Taylor County Hospital using the online government surplus auction site GovDeals.com , a Liquidity Services Marketplace.



The property is located at 407 East Ash Street in Perry, FL and includes several buildings and the interior portions of Hyram Street and Jeff Davis Avenue Rights of Way, as detailed on the auction listing .

Included in the auction is one main building, with four additional smaller buildings, which all sit on 5.65 acres of land. The five buildings consist of:

Building #1: 37,049 sf; Built: 1977; 2 Levels, No Basement; Main Hospital

Building #2: 7,546 sf, Built 1972; 1 Level; General Admittance

Building #3: 2,718 sf; Built 1972; 1 Level; Dental Clinic

Building #4: 2,112 sf; Built 1972; 1 Level; South Warehouse

Building #5: 2,096 sf; Built 1995; 1 Level; Father’s Store House Facility

In addition to being used for medical purposes, the property’s permitted use includes medical, banking and financial institutions or other business or professional offices. You can view the details on the auction listing for more information on City of Perry Zoning, deeds and other important regulations.

The auction is open to the public and will run until 4:00PM EDT on July 8, 2019. Interested buyers must be a registered bidder with GovDeals. If not already registered, you can complete your free registration at govdeals.com/Register .

