Generix Group North America Continues to Gain Momentum

/EIN News/ -- Montreal, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generix Group, a global provider of solutions designed to accelerate today’s collaborative supply chains, is positioned within Gartner’s 2019 Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems1.

“As the new entrant in the Magic Quadrant for WMS, we are particularly honored to receive this recognition”, said Stephanie Richelieu Stagger, CEO for Generix Group North America. “To us, the distinction follows an enduring commitment to increased coverage and service of our global markets most notably, here in the US and Canada where we expect our multi-year trend of solid growth and development to continue by maintaining focus on superior customer experience, sustained value and solution innovation.”

Faced with continuous change, talent constraints and the need to execute at never seen speeds, today’s supply chain operations and tech leaders must address challenges that did not exist even a decade ago. To do so, they need modern, agile solutions that deliver flexibility to scale, grow and change as their business requires without compromising quality. These solutions must also deliver a positive employee experience and help mitigate against the negative effects of staff turnover.

“In the 5 years since we’ve deployed the Generix Group WMS solution, we have not experienced a single situation of a system constraint or related budget requirement limiting our ability to support our customer and business needs. Generix Group WMS offers us a great level of flexibility and financial efficiency which reflects directly on our ability to be extremely agile as a business”, said Alexandre Hubert, Senior Director IT Strategy and Logistics at Browns Shoes. “To us, seeing the Generix Group offering positioned in the Gartner Magic Quadrant is simply a testament to what we already know – Generix should be on the shopping list of any company that requires supply chain operating agility and flexibility.”

To get a complimentary copy of the full Gartner report, “Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems 2019” go to: https://info.generixgroup.com/EN-gartner-magic-quadrant-wms-2019.html

To view a video interview of Alexandre Hubert of Browns Shoes please go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vULt3V3c2LQ

1Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems, C. Dwight Klappich, Simon Tunstall, 08 May 2019



Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.



About Generix Group North America

Generix Group is an expert in collaborative supply chains. The company operates in 60 countries, through subsidiaries and a network of partners. Thousands of companies around the world use its supply chain execution and collaboration solutions, collectively known as Generix Supply Chain Hub.

The Generix Supply Chain Hub helps companies meet their market promise. Its software and service solutions enable companies to execute physical flows, to digitize information flows and to manage collaborative processes in real time.

The Generix Supply Chain Hub is for all supply chain participants, including manufacturers, distributors, third and fourth-party logistics providers (3PL/4PL) and retailers.

Founded in France in 1990, Generix Group is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris, compartment C (ISIN: FR0004032795).

To learn more: www.generixgroup.com

