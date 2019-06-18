Aviation Week Network Wins Three Distinguished Aerospace Media Awards in Paris

/EIN News/ -- PARIS, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviation Week Network , a division of Informa, serving the global aviation, aerospace and defense industries, today announces it has been recognized for three distinguished Aerospace Media Awards. The Aerospace Media Awards celebrate the very best in aviation journalism and publishing and were presented to Aviation Week Network at a ceremony in Paris on June 16, the eve of the much-anticipated Paris Air Show.



The recognized work includes:

Best International Publication: Aviation Week & Space Technology magazine

Best Propulsion Submission: Paul Seidenmann and David Spanovich – Electronic Propulsion Primer – Inside MRO magazine

Best Business Aviation Submission: David Esler – Business & Commercial Aviation magazine

Greg Hamilton, President, Aviation Week Network said, “We're very proud of our editorial team. They are committed to serving the essential and complex aviation and aerospace community with the trusted and actionable information it needs to succeed. It’s an honor to receive these prestigious awards."

