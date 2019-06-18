Pax8 Partners with Fast-Growing Endpoint Protection Security Leader SentinelOne

DENVER, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8 , the best place to buy cloud products, today announced a new partnership with SentinelOne , the autonomous endpoint protection company, to provide next-generation endpoint protection security solutions to Managed Services Providers (MSPs).



“We are excited to partner with such an innovative, leading-edge endpoint protection company that is disrupting the traditional AV industry,” said Ryan Walsh, chief channel officer at Pax8. “SentinelOne’s solutions give MSPs the market advantage because the technology converges EPP and EDR in a single autonomous agent, preventing, detecting, and responding to attacks across all major vectors. With their cloud security solutions, MSPs can ensure their clients’ data is protected end-to-end.”

SentinelOne is a leader in developing and optimizing cloud-native cybersecurity. Their endpoint protection platform analyzes and identifies malware directly at the endpoint in a natural environment and is fully automated. The platform is easy to use and saves businesses time by applying AI to automatically eliminate threats in real time and is the only solution to provide full visibility across networks directly from the endpoint. As an added benefit to MSPs, SentinelOne offers cyber protection warranty against ransomware attacks on their products. As reviewed by Gartner Peer Insights , SentinelOne Endpoint Protection received industry leading ratings for and Customer Choice Awards for both EPP and EDR categories.

Walsh continued: “Part of the value Pax8 brings to the MSP community is discovering leading-edge technology and bringing those solutions to the IT channel. We believe SentinelOne has a unique offering, and we are looking forward to the business advantage it brings our partners.”

“The partnership with Pax8 is a great match for SentinelOne, and it will enable us to expand our reach to more than 7,000 MSPs,” said Nicholas Warner, chief operating officer at SentinelOne. “Pax8’s advanced technology marketplace and billing expertise pairs a great partner experience to SentinelOne’s world-class autonomous security products. We look forward to the explosive growth, together.”

About Pax8

Pax8 is the leader in cloud distribution. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 empowers managed service providers (MSPs) to achieve more with cloud technology. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, and pre and post-sales support, Pax8 simplifies cloud buying, improves operational efficiency, and lowers client acquisition cost. Pax8 is a proven, award-winning disruptor in the market, earning accolades like NexGen’s Best in Show, Best Places to Work in IT by ComputerWorld, Biggest Buzz at IT Nation, CRN’s Coolest Cloud Vendor, Best in Show at XChange, HTG’s Best Partner Program, and more. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at www.pax8.com .

