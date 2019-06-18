Konica Minolta Renews Partnership with Mark Andy

/EIN News/ --

Konica Minolta Business Solutions, U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is proud to announce it has renewed its joint agreement with strategic partner Mark Andy.



Partners since 2016, Konica Minolta and Mark Andy have delivered a new family of digital label presses that enable customers to produce high quality, cost effective, digital solutions to the market. The OEMs first foray into partnership began with the Digital One hybrid press, which now has 100 installed units in production.

“Konica Minolta is honored to partner with Mark Andy, the global leader of label printing technology,” said Bill Troxil, Senior Vice President, Strategic Business Development, Konica Minolta. “We look forward to expanding our relationship to equip Mark Andy with the technology to remain and grow as the industry leader in the flexographic and digital label market space.”

“Together with Konica Minolta, Mark Andy is proud to provide the world’s number one placed digital press in this fast-growing segment of the market,” said PJ Desai, Chairman and CEO, Mark Andy Inc. “Mark Andy is excited to continue our partnership and develop new solutions that enable converter success and make digital technologies more accessible.”

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions. With a comprehensive portfolio of production print offerings, it delivers the latest innovations in printing, applications and expertise. Its All Covered IT Services division offers a range of IT strategy, support, and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for 10 consecutive years and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America's Best Employers list. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for seven years in a row. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit www.CountOnKonicaMinolta.com and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Mark Andy

Mark Andy is a pioneer of the graphic arts and printing industry. As the world’s leading manufacturer of narrow- and mid-web printing and finishing equipment, it supplies leading global brands, including Mark Andy and Presstek printing presses, Rotoflex finishing solutions, as well as a complete line of Mark Andy Print Products consumables and pressroom supplies. All products are backed by the largest customer support team in the industry, minimizing downtime and helping customers be profitable, efficient and at the forefront of innovation. Mark Andy does what it takes to understand each customer’s unique business, the challenges they face and the pressures they feel. It strives to provide products and services that help customers solve their problems and solutions that go a step further, allowing them to excel in their day-to-day operations, ultimately increasing productivity and reaching their full potential.

