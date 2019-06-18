ALION AWARDED $75M C4ISR ON-THE-MOVE SYSTEMS FOR THE JOINT WARFIGHTER

/EIN News/ --

Alion Science and Technology, headquartered in McLean, Va., has been awarded a Task Order totaling $75M to support the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific. The U.S. Air Force Installation Contracting Agency (AFICA) awarded this contract to Alion under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center’s (DoD IAC) Defense Systems Technical Area Task (DS TAT) multi-award contract.

The contract supports the technical focus area of Combat Vehicle Command, Control, Communication, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) On-the-Move (OTM) Systems for the Joint Warfighter. The Alion team will support the US Marine Corps and Army programs for C4ISR-OTM at NIWC Pacific to ensure interoperability and commonality of functions between systems and upgrades. This includes the advancement of joint and coalition force capabilities by helping to provide OTM satellite communications technology that gives weapon system platforms on the battlefield reliable, worldwide connectivity to the JIE.

Alion will provide technical expertise to develop operational concepts for SATCOM-OTM across multiple weapon system platforms, to include tactical vehicles. Focus will be on systems engineering and providing the technology expertise required to evaluate, design and test, and implement advanced hardware and software components for the C4ISR-OTM. We will also identify technologies and capabilities to fill operational OTM communications gaps through rapid prototyping.

“Alion has supported this customer since 2009. Being able to provide continued access to the team that built the NOTM system and the OEMs for the individual components allows for uninterrupted advancement of C4ISR technologies,” said Tim Lawrence, Alion Senior Vice President. “Our knowledge and agile approach allows us to quickly respond to new and emerging C4ISR requirements.”

About the DoD IAC Program

The DoD IAC program operates as a part of Defense Technical Information Center and provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in 1946, the IAC program serves the DoD science & technology (S&T) and acquisition communities to drive innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DoD and broader S&T community.

About Alion Science and Technology

At Alion, we combine large company resources with small business responsiveness to design and deliver engineering solutions across six core capability areas. Our engineers, technologists, and program managers bring together an agile engineering methodology and the best tools on the market to deliver mission success faster and at lower costs. We are committed to maintaining the highest standards including ISO 9001:2015 certifications and a CMMI Level 3 appraisal. Based just outside of Washington, D.C., we help our clients achieve practical innovations by turning big ideas into real solutions. To learn more, visit www.alionscience.com.

Donna Charapich Alion Science and Technology 703-269-3473 dcharapich@alionscience.com

