Prestigious Site Ranks Dedicated Developers as One of the Two Best Web Developers & Development Companies in the World!

ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dedicated Developers, a leading provider of digital business solutions, has been named the #2 website developer and development company in the world by Top Developers.TopDevelopers.biz is known for identifying top development companies that offer breakthrough solutions and unprecedented client services. The site lists millions of web and mobile app development companies – helping businesses find the best technology partner for their projects.“The fact that we are now ranked #2 out of millions of web developers is quite an honor,” said Vishal Bhatia, co-founder of Dedicated Developers. “There are many talented web development companies in the world and to be singled out for the service we provide is truly a terrific accomplishment – especially since the rankings are compiled by a highly respected company like Top Developers.”Top Developers offers businesses a way to find talented developers who have the power and knowledge to turn a technological situation around for their company. Top Developers ranks web developers, mobile app developers, and e-commerce developers, among others.Dedicated Developers offers website development and a number of other services including Mobile App Development, Software Development, Full-Stack Development, Cloud Computing Services, IoT Services, Enterprise Mobility Solutions and more to clients around the world.The company has built its own team of highly qualified designers and developers who use the latest tools and frameworks to provide clients with the innovative solutions they need to grow. Clients who work with Dedicated Developers gain access to experts who are dedicated to designing, building and launching their app or web project in a timely manner.“We offer US companies a high-quality local solution to their programming needs and our integrated team of developers and designers is also available to forward-thinking global companies looking to improve their product and service offerings,” Bhatia said. “Throughout the evolution of our business, our focus has always been on providing clients with high-quality projects delivered on time and on budget – that is and will always be our key mission.”Dedicated Developers has offices Atlanta, New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Chicago.For more information, please visit https://dedicateddevelopers.com/ About Dedicated Developers:Founded in 2007, Dedicated Developers has become a leading provider of Website Development, Mobile App Development, Software Development, Full-Stack Development, Cloud Computing Services, IoT Services, Enterprise Mobility Solutions and more to clients around the world.The company has built a high performing team using strict selection criteria that have resulted in less than 5% of all applicants being chosen to work for the company. The team includes Graphic & Website Designers, Web Developers, PHP Coders, Android & iPhone Mobile Application Developers, and much more. The company’s founders have over 25 years of combined development and design experience and have earned master’s degrees in electrical and computer engineering.If a company is preparing to expand its business onto the Internet or is in need of more modern technology, Dedicated Developers is uniquely qualified to help it reach more potential clients both local and worldwide. And, with its customizable service and pricing plans, the company makes the best web development services affordable for almost any business.

