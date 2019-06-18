Konexial Launches GoFuel Program Providing Discounts for Trucking Fleets

GoFuel provides instant fuel savings for drivers at nearly 500 travel stops across the United States

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konexial announced today the launch of its GoFuel discount program , providing instant fuel savings for drivers at nearly 500 travel stops across the United States. Compatible with current Comdata, EFS, or FleetOne cards, GoFuel discounts range from $.25- $.45 cents per gallon, with no cost or fees to sign up . Carriers in the GoFuel program can save up to $6200* annually per truck (*discount rates as of 6/17/19.)



/EIN News/ -- “The GoFuel program is yet another way to improve the margins for the independent owner-operator, small and mid-size fleets," said Ken Evans, Chief Executive Officer, Konexial. “The goal of our Konexial team is to help level the playing field for all fleets, receiving the kind of fuel discounts that previously were only available to the industry’s largest regional and national haulers and truck fleets. Savings from GoFuel will allow small and mid-size fleets to save more money, which helps them continue to evolve and grow.”

Konexial was founded to help the independent driver and carrier that has become marginalized as trucking companies have consolidated, load capacity has decreased, and profit margins have thinned.

Black Rock Trucking , located in New Tazewell, Tenn. was one of the first companies to join Konexial’s GoFuel program.

"We're tickled with the savings we are getting on the GoFuel program,” said Ricky LeFevers, Manager, Black Rock Trucking. “The folks at Konexial are always finding ways to make our business better."

GoFuel joins Konexial’s family of products and services, including:

Next-generation telematics technology automatically logs a driver’s location, hours-of-service and available capacity. GoLoad Dynamic Load Matching: The GoLoad platform matches up drivers with extra hours and capacity with available loads from shippers based on location, direction, hours of service, and economic criteria.





The matches up drivers with extra hours and capacity with available loads from shippers based on location, direction, hours of service, and economic criteria. My20 Tower: An enterprise fleet management system that provides real-time data on all trucks and drivers on the road, using ELD data to enable dynamic load matching—providing opportunities to utilize all freight assets and dramatically increase earning potential for an entire fleet.

For more information, please visit www.konexial.com .

