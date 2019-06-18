Penguin Computing Offers Early Availability Program for Intel® Xeon® Platinum 9200 Series Processor-Based Server for AI and HPC

Penguin Computing® Relion® XE2142eAP servers are now shipping under early availability program, providing customers with an optimized solution for HPC and AI

FREMONT, Calif., June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penguin Computing , Inc. a leader in high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), and enterprise data center solutions and services, today announced its early availability program for validation and deployment of the new Intel® Xeon® Platinum 9200 series processor-based Relion® XE2142eAP compute server, beginning on June 18, 2019. Under the early availability program, Penguin Computing customers can validate and benchmark their applications, enabling them to realize the performance benefits of the Intel Xeon Platinum 9200 architecture.



/EIN News/ -- The Relion XE2142eAP provides up to 448 cores in a 2U, 4-node, liquid-cooled configuration, or 224 cores in a 2U, 2-node, air-cooled configuration. This level of compute density, along with support for two M.2 NVMe drives or two M.2 and two U.2 NVMe drives, provides customers with a high density solution designed and optimized for HPC and AI workloads.

“As the industry increasingly looks to AI to solve the most challenging technology and business problems, Penguin Computing offers customers the latest technology solutions with professional services and support tailored to their individual needs,” said William Wu, vice president of hardware products at Penguin Computing. “Relion XE2142eAP is a game changing addition to our HPC and AI solutions portfolio and we’re excited to offer customers early access to the new Intel Xeon Platinum 9200 series processor to help them manage their HPC and AI workloads more effectively.”

Intel’s Xeon Platinum 9200 series processor, delivered with the new Intel Server System S9200WK compute platform, offers increased core counts, with up to 56 cores, 12 memory channels and a 400W TDP. These high core counts and memory bandwidth deliver high-performance and scalability for compute-intensive workloads. Furthermore, Intel Xeon Platinum 9200 series processors offer improved hardware-enhanced security, performance upgrades, and additional support for memory-bound, virtualization, machine learning, and artificial intelligence workloads.

“The Intel Xeon Platinum 9200 series is Intel’s highest-performing processor for HPC and AI workloads,” said Trish Damkroger, vice president and general manager of the Extreme Computing Group at Intel. “We are thrilled to see this powerful tool in the hands of scientists, researchers and companies, enabling them to take on the biggest computing challenges faster than ever before through Penguin Computing’s early access program.”

For more information about the Relion XE2142eAP server and Intel Xeon Platinum 9200 processors, or to speak with a Penguin Computing representative, please visit our website .

About Penguin Computing

For 20 years, the Penguin Computing team of artificial intelligence (AI), engineering, and computer science experts has reimagined how startups, Fortune 500, government, and academic organizations solve complex technology challenges and achieve their organizational goals. Penguin Computing is focused on open platforms, including Open Compute Project (OCP) systems. We specialize in innovative on-premise high-performance computing (HPC), bare metal HPC in the cloud, AI, and storage technologies coupled with leading-edge design, implementation, hosting, and managed services including sys-admin and storage-as-a-service, and highly rated customer support. More information at www.penguincomputing.com .

Penguin Computing and Relion are trademarks or registered trademarks of Penguin Computing, Inc. Intel and Xeon are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries. Penguin Computing is a subsidiary of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH).

