Perch Helps Businesses Elevate the In-Store Customer Experience with Vodafone IoT

Perch brings Internet of Things (IoT) technology to physical and digital displays that modernize the in-store shopping experience for major global retail brands

NEW YORK, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perch, a leader in physical and digital displays for retail marketing, announced today it is working with Vodafone Business (NASDAQ:VOD) to provide reliable, consistent, and engaging digital experiences in stores via Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Perch brings Internet of Things (IoT) technology to physical and digital displays that modernize the in-store shopping experience for major global retail brands





Perch provides digital displays to global retailers, including Johnson & Johnson, Kate Spade, Beam Suntory, CoverGirl, and more, that can determine when a customer approaches, touches, or picks up a physical item and immediately engage that shopper with a digital message.

With 68% of consumers expecting their online shopping experience to be duplicated in store1, retailers need to bring digital touches into the in-store experience. The stakes to provide a quality cross-channel experience are high as 92% of consumers will stop purchasing from a company after three or fewer bad experiences.2 Retailers must modernize stores, but if the attempt to bring a digital experience in-store falls short of expectations then retailers risk disappointing and losing customers.

When a shopper picks a handbag off a shelf, the Perch display instantly shows information about the product to inform the shopper, share recommendations on similar products, or offer a special discount on the item – similar to an online shopping experience.

With retail locations spread throughout shopping malls with limited infrastructure and unreliable WIFI, connecting the displays can be a challenge. Working with Vodafone Business, Perch can leverage a secure, reliable network connection so that in-store digital experiences are always on. Perch can easily add new displays onto their network as their business grows globally. With Vodafone Business IoT at the core of its connectivity, Perch can confirm the health of all display devices, manage complicated global billing structures, as well as efficiently provision and de-provision devices.

“We want to create the best in-store customer experience so we needed a dependable partner who could help us connect displays for our customers around the world,” said Trevor Sumner, CEO, Perch. “We’re revolutionizing the way people shop and experience products in-store and we need to integrate our technology with the best possible solutions. Vodafone Business IoT helps us make sure our customers can deliver that perfect message at the perfect time in their stores while also gaining incredible marketing insights into customer behavior.”

By delivering the right message directly to the consumer right when they engage with a product – retailers can increase in-store sales. Perch displays can also send anonymized information back to marketers helping them better understand how consumers are shopping in their stores and make smarter decisions around the overall store experience.

“Through Vodafone’s collaboration with Perch, consumers can have a better and more personalized experience when they shop,” said Ludovico Fassati, head of IoT, Vodafone Americas. “Vodafone is pleased to collaborate with Perch combining interactive displays with our global IoT network to revolutionize the shopping experience.”

About Perch

Perch is the first and only mixed reality retail marketing platform that can detect what products customers are touching, picking up or putting down and respond with dynamic digital content. Our embedded IoT technology unites digital content with physical products, delivering highly personalized product messaging that drives 5-10x customer engagement, 30-80% product sales lift and 200-400% ROIs on average - while creating a magical experience for customers.

Forbes named Perch one of the 15 tech companies to watch in 2018 , CIO Review announced Perch as one of the 20 most promising retail solution providers , and Perch has been nominated for numerous Edison, Clio, Digi and other design awards.

Perch has deployments in over 20 countries across 5 continents with clients that include Neiman Marcus , Sunglass Hut , Jo Malone , Sephora , Kate Spade , Johnson & Johnson and many others. Perch is early stage, with 7-figure revenues, growing 17% QoQ and rapidly approaching profitability.

1 Manhattan Associates, Four in Five Consumers Frustrated By Inconsistent Retail Experience, March 2017

2 Gladly, 2018 Customer Service Experience Survey, June 2018

PR Contact:

﻿Jennifer Marquez, Archetype

/EIN News/ -- jennifer.marquez@archetype.co

212-331-8446



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.