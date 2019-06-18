The 4Less Corp. Increases Direct Sales On Website By 43%

LAS VEGAS, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- The 4Less Group, Inc. (OTC: FLES) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary the 4Less Corp. (“4Less”, or the “Company”) the owner of Liftkits4less.com (www.liftkits4less.com) (“Liftkits”) has seen a 43% increase in revenue on its liftkits4less.com website for the month of May 2019 as compared to the same month last year.



/EIN News/ -- “We are consistently growing our direct sales on our proprietary website” said Christopher Davenport, President and CEO of The 4 Less Corp, “This allows us to retain more control over our customers user experience where they benefit more from our personalized service and gives the company access to higher margins.”

The 4 Less Group is working with its new auditors to complete its year-end financials and foresees no issues in completing its audit. The company expects to have its financials filed shortly.

About The 4Less Group, Inc.

With the recent final closing of the acquisition of the 4Less Corp., FLES is focusing all of their efforts and resources on building out their fast growing ecommerce automotive specialty equipment parts and accessories company with highly targeted "niche" web sites.

Also visit: www.the4LessCorp.com as well as www.LiftKits4Less.com

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Factors that could cause results to differ include but are not limited to, successful performance of internal plans, product or services development and acceptance, the impact of competitive services and pricing, or general economic risks and uncertainties. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The Company takes no obligation to update or correct (i) its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or (ii) those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the Company.

For more information, contact:

Tim Armes

President and CEO of The 4Less Group, Inc.

Phone: 662-510-8992

Email: timarmes@the4lesscorp.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.