NutriAg launches NutriAnalytics™, a technology platform that can predict up to 85% accuracy in final yield class

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NutriAg is thrilled announce the launch of NutriAnalytics™, a powerful DaaS (Data as a Service) platform.



NutriAnalytics leverages standard tissue testing methods but runs the results through its proprietary SABI algorithm and machine learning to make accurate, crop-specific nutrient recommendations and yield class predictions. This ensures that a crop receives the correct nutrient(s), in the correct ratio at the right time. With over 9 years of data, NutriAnalytics has shown up to 85% accuracy in final yield class prediction in potatoes.

The challenge with the current model of tissue testing is that the results are benchmarked against a historical critical line. Since the critical line was established, yield per acre has increased exponentially but the critical line has not changed at all. It’s clear that the critical line now has little relevance to modern yield.

“We have taken on the task of redefining the ideal plant nutrient levels for modern cropping systems. Our data scientists take advantage of modern statistical analyses in order to answer the question: What does the nutrient profile of a low performing crop look like compared to a high performing one?” says Dr. Sebastian Margarit, Director of Agronomy at NutriAg.

“Our team has methodically sampled a large cross section of growers, across various geographies, and we have been able to benchmark most of the major crops in North America. Our focus is on leveraging these data to help farmers improve crop yields and quality in all fields,” says Margarit.

Although the largest model data set is in potatoes, extensive models are currently being developed for 12 other crops including both broad acre and specialty crops. The NutriAnalytics platform is currently being rolled out across Canada and the USA with training currently being provided to existing NutriAg dealers and agronomic partners.

About NutriAg

NutriAg is a crop-technology company dedicated to providing safe, plant-specific crop solutions. These include nutrients, spray adjuvants, biofertilizers, biopesticides, soil and seed inoculants and water conditioners. These solutions are based on a 55-year history of success in creating efficient, compatible agricultural products for higher performance in the field.

Form more information contact: pr@nutriag.com

www.mynutrianalytics.com

www.nutriag.com



