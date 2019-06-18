Hosted network provider remote.it expands Virtual Private Internet solution to protect devices, cloud, web and edge application services from unauthorized TCP/ IP access

remote.it VPI provides globally manageable private network solution that works over mobile networks, making them impervious to global IP-based attacks

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hosted network provider remote.it today announced the global commercial availability of its enterprise Virtual Private Internet (VPI) solution. remote.it enterprise VPI is a new way to create completely private network overlays, enabling secure connectivity for routers, connected devices, as well as cloud, container, web and edge applications and devices. Access, credentials and connections for TCP/IP-connected ports are only visible and available to systems, applications and devices on the remote.it VPI network, making the network impervious to IP, open-port, or DDoS attacks. remote.it is already in use to enable secure, point-to-point communication for fleets of connected and edge devices at companies such as GPS solutions provider Trimble, BullsEye Telecom, Echo Electronics Industry and Indian online grocery division Big Basket Instant. The web enterprise edition of the remote.it VPI now secures solutions in the cloud, web and edge applications from unauthorized TCP/IP access by restricting access to specific pages or entire servers only for remote.it-enabled users.



/EIN News/ -- remote.it VPI eliminates the threat of hackers exploiting global IP addresses and open communication ports. Operating as a private “DNS” for any cloud port, container, web application or edge device instance, enterprise IT teams are able to eliminate the necessity for regular monitoring and auditing of open port exposures for popular cloud services such as AWS EC2, Google Cloud Platform, and container orchestration platforms such as Kubernetes. The solution also protects from website security exploits and credentialing attacks that plague open source Content Management Systems such as WordPress and Drupal.

The remote.it VPI powers up the following enterprise capabilities:

Unencumbered connectivity for edge, IoT, Raspberry Pi or M2M devices; coupled with augmented connectivity in scarce IP environments. The VPI services create secure, point- to-point communication channels between devices in a private network without the need for a global IP address for each program or device.

Open port threat elimination: enabling enterprise systems to communicate with other systems on the same remote.it VPI network through secure tunnels, no longer requiring global IP addresses or open ports; as well as pervasive protection against DDoS attacks.

Open port and connected device management: empowering the secure and remote deployment of networked devices for field or internal use, while maintaining full control of permissions, access and manageability.

Secure communication without the need to modify existing applications. Software running on the application level such as web servers, diagnostic utilities, and remote desktop (RDP) applications function normally without modification over the VPI.

“Thanks to the Internet, the world is now always connected. But, unlike the public Internet, enterprises need a globally accessible network that is fundamentally private, while simultaneously being easily deployable and accessible from anywhere,” shared Ryo Koyama, co-founder and CEO of remote.it. “remote.it’s Virtual Private Internet solution does exactly that, and since it is a software-only solution, it can be rapidly deployed to manage existing as well as new assets.”

Central to the remote.it solution is the company’s core patented networking technology, where a small (200 kilobyte) software stack that interfaces with any TCP/IP stack to enable any endpoint to become privately accessible across the Internet. The software allows the TCP/IP stack’s localhost addresses to then be used as doorways to secure peer-to-peer connections between other remote.it enabled network stacks. remote.it’s hosted network solution functions like a private domain name service (DNS), where each node in a network can make a secure direct connection to any other node. Since the remote.it solution operates on the network level of the technology stack, no application-level software needs to be rewritten, and any device that features a TCP/IP network stack can easily be upgraded to work within a VPI. Host devices, cloud port, or web and edge services can then assume a ‘drop state’ rendering them invisible and impenetrable to malicious hackers or programs seeking to exploit IP addresses or open ports, effectively cloaking them from discovery. With over 75,000+ SDK downloads, remote.it offers enterprise developer teams a free sandbox to explore adding secure connectivity for a range of projects.

SoftBank Corp. is reselling remote.it VPI in Japan and in Germany, and soon expects to resell into other geographies. SoftBank Corp. was also the lead investor of remote.it’s Series A round.

“As enterprises begin to move networking to the cloud or the connected edge, they require the solutions be fundamentally private, with the ability to be easily deployable across existing devices in the field” said Sadahiro Sato, Senior Vice President and Deputy Head of the Enterprise Business Unit for SoftBank Corp. “remote.it’s VPI solution is the exact solution that our enterprise customers are looking for, and since it can be deployed through software only, our customers can bring the power of modern cloud connectivity and security very rapidly to all of their existing devices in the field.”



About remote.it



remot3.it, Inc. is a secure connectivity software company based in Palo Alto, California, which has developed a new model for secure, private connectivity for devices, open ports, cloud services and websites. Pronounced ‘remote it’—the 3 in the name signifies that it’s technical solution operated at layer 3 of the OSI networking model. For companies seeking to securely connect computers and edge devices or protect access to websites and web and cloud services, remote.it provides a Virtual Private Internet solution that is built in the OSI network layer.

For more information, visit https://www.remote.it/

