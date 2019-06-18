BairesDev supports PHP event

The technology solutions company sponsored the Darkmira Tour 2019

CAMPBELL, Calif., June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Darkmira PHP event took place in Fortaleza, Brazil from the 8th to the 9th of June. This was an excellent opportunity for developers to discuss security and quality in PHP ecosystems benefitting from conferences and workshops dictated by experts in this field. Two of BairesDev’s PHP specialists participated as speakers together with other influential IT professionals.



BairesDev also sponsored accommodation and a bus to transport 40 students from a public school in Russa, an underprivileged city 168km away from Fortaleza. This initiative provided these students with the possibility to learn more about PHP’s features and best practices.

Giving back to the community is central to the company’s values and BairesDev is pleased to have contributed by promoting access to education and providing equal opportunities for all. The company looks forward to participating in more actions in the near future, making the tech community a more approachable industry.

