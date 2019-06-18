Deep Sky IoT Solutions Can Help Lower Insurance Premiums for Businesses

TULSA, OK, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Deep Sky Mobile, in partnership with AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM), provides IoT monitoring solutions that can help small, medium and large businesses reduce their loss risk, and lower insurance premiums.

The use of IoT technologies is beginning to transform homeowners’, renters’, workers’ compensation, commercial and general liability insurance.



Benefits for Insurers



Aside from improving the customer experience; using IoT also helps insurers cut costs. IoT can cut the cost of the claims process by as much as 30%, which has helped some insurance companies lower their premiums by as much as 25%. (Source ~ Forbes)

Assess risks more precisely

Improve loss controls

Better manage price policy

Accelerate growth

Improve business practices



Utilizing IoT to Prevent Loss



Products that identify issues or mitigate loss will have a dramatic impact on the insurance industry, but loss prevention is the ultimate goal. In a smart building, detecting a water leak measures the risk. Sending a plumber to investigate and correct the issue mitigates damage but having a valve that automatically responds to a water leak signal and shuts off water to the facility is even better.



Additionally, security systems that detect someone approaching a warehouse and alerts them that they are being watched is a better solution than alarming when someone breaks a window or opens a door. Prevention and deterrence are superior to loss mitigation.



Store Owner Insurance

Store security monitoring using cloud-connected video cameras and IoT perimeter sensors not only provides a sense of safety and security for the small business owner, but also reduces the risk of burglary and improves the odds of recovering stolen assets.



Stores with connected smart smoke detectors can alert security monitoring firms of potential risk of fire. Many insurers are now offering discounted premiums in exchange for access to IoT store monitoring capabilities (such as smoke and leak-detection sensors) that can reduce the risk and scope of a preventable loss.

Commercial Property Insurance



Smart commercial facilities, such as office buildings, factories, and warehouses can do more than just control lighting and building temperature. These facilities can utilize Deep Sky solutions to monitor valuable assets, detect fire, smoke, earthquakes and hazardous environmental conditions. When integrated with our real-time cloud platform notifications, such IoT connected sensors will be able to provide proactive alerts on a variety of dangerous conditions, protecting people as well as property from potential harm and loss.



Industrial Benefits



Deep Sky improves tracking of assets (equipment, machinery, tools, etc.) using sensors and connectivity, which helps organizations benefit from real-time insights. Organizations can then more easily locate issues and run preventive maintenance to improve asset utilization.



Companies that employ such technologies, and are willing to share data with insurers, can benefit from a safer operational environment and potentially lower insurance premiums.



At the end of the day the biggest benefit for the business owner utilizing our IoT solutions can be savings!



About APPSWARM



AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in the accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications. The AppSwarm business model is to acquire symmetric business opportunities creating enhanced profitability. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.



For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com or follow us on www.facebook.com/AppSwarm Twitter https://twitter.com/AppSwarm or Instagram https://www.instagram.com/appswarm/



About Deep Sky Mobile



Deep Sky Mobile is a development stage partnership between AppSwarm, Inc. (OTC: SWRM), and AI Enuretic, Inc., focused on providing mobile services for both the consumer and enterprise market. The goal is to develop Deep Sky Mobile as an alternative carrier for users seeking higher broadband Phone, Text, and Data services. Deep Sky Enterprise will focus on more advanced mobile solutions such as tracking network for driverless cars, drones, Smart Homes, Smart City's, IoT, and enterprise networking off our early stage 5G Cloud Platform providing both 4G and pre 5G capabilities. www.deepskymobile.com

Forward-Looking Statements:



"Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.



