CAVU Resources, Inc. Announces Application for New Symbol and the Release Date of Its' Application SoKu

LAS VEGAS, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAVU Resources, Inc. (OTC Markets: CAVR) announced today that the company has applied for a new symbol "KUSH", which is more reflective of the company's new direction in education, information, research and the entertainment space of the Cannabis Industry.



The response and results from our closed Alpha Build begun on 420 were overwhelmingly positive. The company plans an August 15th Beta Launch of its' SoKu (Social Kush) application in conjunction with its University Ambassador strategy in several markets on the West Coast. The App is designed to connect Cannabis users locally and around the world, "Chat, Connect, Chill". http://www.itssoku.com/

The company has also begun the interview process to select a regional accounting firm to provide audit services for 2017, 2018 and the current year to date 2019. Once the work is completed the company will start the procedure of up-listing to OTCQB.

