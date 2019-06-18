Dawn Rogers Appointed New General Counsel at Veracode

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veracode , a leading provider in application security testing (AST), today announced that the company has named Dawn Rogers as its General Counsel. Rogers will be responsible for overseeing Veracode’s legal strategy and will report to Chief Executive Officer Sam King.



/EIN News/ -- In her role as General Counsel, Rogers will support Veracode’s commercial efforts as the company expands its business in North America and internationally and will provide oversight and support on matters related to corporate governance, compliance and intellectual property management. In addition to being an experienced attorney, Rogers is certified by the International Association of Privacy Professionals as a CIPP/E and a CIPM, and will guide Veracode on it’s compliance efforts.

“We continue to grow our business rapidly both in North America and internationally and across many industry segments. Having a seasoned professional with experience managing legal strategies for global software and SaaS companies makes Dawn a valuable addition to our leadership team,” said CEO Sam King. “Her decades of experience in the software industry and her legal expertise, and her expertise on privacy, will help enable us to continue to innovate and service our customers.”

Rogers joins Veracode from Monotype, a design asset company, where she was Vice President and Assistant General Counsel, Americas and Asia Pacific. Prior to Monotype, she held legal counsel roles at Autodesk and Moldflow Corporation. Rogers earned her J.D. from Suffolk University Law School.

“Veracode has pioneered and transformed the application security industry into what it is today, and the company continues leading the charge with helping businesses understand how to secure their software and make secure coding part of their DevOps and digital transformation initiatives,” said Rogers. “I could not be more excited to join Veracode at a time when companies around the world effect change in healthcare, education, science, finance and other industries through their software. As we engage with companies around the world, meet with policymakers and join new partnerships, our aim is to make our customers stronger and more secure and I look forward to supporting that mission.”

Veracode delivers the application security solutions and services today’s software-driven world requires so that innovation and security can go hand-in-hand. Veracode provides organizations an easy, scalable process for assessing applications across multiple standards (NIST, PCI, OWASP, HIPAA, GDPR, NY DFS, etc.), with centralized visibility into gaps across the organization. Organizations can create customized policies that match business requirements and updates to external policies as they change. Veracode also offers integrated reporting and metrics across development teams and third-party vendors, no matter how dispersed they are. For more information about how Veracode can help keep your organization compliant with industry and international regulations, please click here .

About Veracode

With its combination of automation, process, and speed, Veracode becomes a seamless part of the software lifecycle, eliminating the friction that arises when security is detached from the development and deployment process. As a result, enterprises are able to fully realize the advantages of DevOps environments while ensuring secure code is synonymous with high-quality code.

Veracode serves more than 2,000 customers worldwide across a wide range of industries. The Veracode Platform has assessed more than 10 trillion lines of code and helped companies fix more than 36 million security flaws.

Learn more at www.veracode.com , on the Veracode blog and on Twitter .

