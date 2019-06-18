Ctrip Group Activates Global SOS Emergency Response Following Sichuan Earthquake

SHANGHAI, China, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ctrip.com International, Ltd., Asia’s leading provider of integrated travel services company and its subsidiary Trip.com immediately activated the group’s Global SOS Emergency response mechanism following a 6.0-magnitude earthquake in Sichuan province on 17 June.



/EIN News/ -- The death toll from the strong quake on Monday night had risen to 12 with 125 injured by Tuesday morning, according to local officials.

The 6.0-magnitude quake’s epicenter hit counties in Yibin City at 10:55 p.m., damaging buildings, roads and communication facilities. Local residents have been transferred to shelters and rescue operations remain underway.

The official earthquake monitoring department said there have been over 60 aftershocks of 2.0 magnitude or greater.

A disaster fund has been launched for all customers who have booked travel through Ctrip between June 18-24, including group tours, independent travel, day trips, car rentals, leisure activities and customized trips. Ctrip Group will bear all costs resulting from cancellations or changes made to reservations as a result of the earthquake.

Ctrip and Trip.com’s hotel booking division is working with local hotel partners and suppliers to assist guests wishing to cancel their hotel bookings in Yibin City from June 18-24. All such cancellations will be free of charge.

Ctrip and Trip.com will make all the necessary arrangements directly with airports and airlines to provide passengers who have booked flights to or from Yibin City with full refunds and cancellations during the June 18-24 period.

Ctrip Group has further contacted all independent and group travelers going to the earthquake area to ensure their safety. The Group’s Virtual Travel Manager (VTM) and Global SOS Emergency mechanisms are on constant standby to provide information and assistance for all.

About Ctrip.com International, Ltd.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. is a leading provider of online travel and related services, including accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, package tour and in-destination services, corporate travel management, and other travel related services. It enables business and leisure travelers to make informed and cost-effective bookings by aggregating comprehensive travel related information and offering its services through an advanced transaction and service platform consisting of its mobile apps, Internet websites and centralized, toll-free, 24-hour customer service center. The family of travel brands mainly includes: Ctrip, the largest online travel agency in terms of gross merchandise value and the best-known travel brand in China; Qunar, a leading online travel agency in China; Trip.com, an online travel agency for global consumers; and Skyscanner, a leading global travel search site. Since its inception in 1999, Ctrip Group has experienced substantial growth and become one of the largest travel service providers in the world.

About Trip.com

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. is a leading travel service provider of accommodation reservation, Trip.com provides one-stop travel booking services in 13 languages through our website and mobile app. We are a part of the Ctrip Group, a NASDAQ listed company since 2003 with over 30,000 employees and over 300 million members, making it one of the leading online travel agencies in the world.

With more than 1.2 million hotels in 200 countries and regions, we've built an extensive hotel network to give our customers a fantastic choice of accommodation. Our far-reaching flight network has over 2 million individual flight routes connecting more than 5,000 cities around the globe. When you combine this with our 24/7 English customer service and various other travel products, you can trust us to take care of your next trip.

For further information, please contact:

International PR

Ctrip.com International, Ltd.

Tel: (+86) 21 3406 4880 ext 196455

Email: Pr@ctrip.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.