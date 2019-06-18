Elev8 Hemp Expands Even Further, Signs 2 New Distribution Agreements

Sales Team Propelling Incredible Growth & Distribution Networks

ORLANDO, Fla., June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Elev8 Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: VATE), a holding company focused on commercial development of hemp and cannabinoid-infused beverages as well as an array of CBD topicals and tinctures, is thrilled to announce two new business relationships with highly sought-after companies MJ Distro and Spigel Distribution.



/EIN News/ -- Elev8 Hemp is thrilled to be the first publicly traded company to offer both CBD infused ready-to-drink iced coffee and CBD infused ready-to-drink iced tea. Being an emerging brand with an intense focus on putting its product & brand in front of as many customers as possible, the Company is rapidly broadening their distribution networks.

Elev8 Hemp’s sales team is aggressively pursuing new distributors, constantly scheduling new meetings and securing distribution deals with companies across the United States. As a result of these nonstop sales efforts, Elev8 Hemp has recently signed deals with MJ Distro and Spigel Distribution.

MJ Distro is 100% owned, operated, and staffed by U.S. Disabled Veterans who deeply believe in the health benefits offered by hemp and CBDs. Proudly serving Central New York, MJ Distro is very excited to promote these beliefs and bring the benefits to their own communities. Elev8’s Ready-to-Drink CBD-Infused iced coffees and teas provide the perfect blend of quality, taste, and appeal that their clients crave in all their products. MJ Distro believes Elev8’s products will be rapidly stocked alongside their other CBD offerings at all their retail customers’ locations.

Spigel Distribution, also known as “T.J. Distribution,” has entered an agreement with Elev8 Hemp to bring their CBD products to the greater Boston area. Their team currently covers the whole state of Massachusetts and Rhode Island, distributing products to over 150 locations.

Todd Spigel, owner of Spigel Distribution, said, “We are excited to add Elev8 Hemp to our product line up and cannot wait to start selling to our current customers and new ones.”

“We’re incredibly impressed with the efforts of our sales team, adding MJ and Spigel to our CBD-infused ready-to-drink iced tea and iced coffee distribution network,” said Ryan Medico, CEO of Elev8 Hemp Inc. “Elev8 Hemp has experienced wonderful growth so far, and we show no signs of stopping. Our sales team is aggressively pursuing every lead and the results speak for themselves. I am excited to start this partnership with MJ Distro and Spigel Distribution so we can get our incredible products into even more customers’ hands.”

Those interested in trying Elev8’s CBD-Infused ready-to-drink coffee and tea along with many other CBD-infused products can order on Elev8 Hemp’s website while those interested in understanding the benefits of hemp and CBD products can learn more here.

About Elev8 Hemp, Inc.

Elev8 Hemp’s mission is simple: craft the highest-quality, organic hemp products for consumers in search of a healthier, happier lifestyle. Everyone needs to get the proper amount of healthy proteins to keep them feeling better and more energetic. We source only the best organic hemp protein powders—naturally full of powerhouse amino acids and Omegas-3, 6, and 9—so we can infuse your daily coffee and tea with an abundance of minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber.

Mother Nature creates this pure hemp with a rare, perfect balance for optimal nutrition and exceptional taste. Elev8 Hemp takes these raw, natural products and transforms them into delicious CBD-infused beverages that will become your new favorite daily drink. CBD-infused coffees and teas are our specialty, and we take our mission very seriously. Let us do what we do best and let achieving a healthier lifestyle be as simple as remembering your morning cup.

www.elev8hemp.com

(407) 377-6693

ir@elev8hemp.com



